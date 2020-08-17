Welcome To The Age Of The All-Electric Hypercar

From Esquire

Same old story. You wait ages for one 2,000bhp, all-electric hypercar to arrive, and then three come along at once. Three underdog brands with very different backstories, three cars that are almost impossible to resist comparing, each with startlingly similar statistics and almost identical price tags that sound more like government furlough bills.

In Milan, the 1,900bhp Pininfarina Battista will become the most powerful Italian road-legal car ever — itself quite a record — and the first to be badged by the coachbuilder and design house behind some of the most beautiful sports cars of the 20th century (the Ferrari 250GT, Cisitalia 202 and Fiat 124 Spider among them), now launching as a carmaker in its own right.

In Norfolk, the £2.2m Lotus Evija is about to enter production as the most powerful road car in the world, in what is the latest comeback chapter for the British sports car maker that is impossible to introduce without using the word “plucky”.

And in Croatia, Rimac is the no-bullshit start-up-cum-electric-powerhouse that is finalising its ultra-technical C_Two hypercar, which has a top speed of 415kmph and promises 0–100kmph acceleration in the time it takes to read the words “faster than a motorbike”. For the record, 1.85 seconds.

Evija, Battista, C_Two; it’s always been an odd quirk of very fast cars that their model names should be easily interchangeable with fragrance brands from the Nineties. Perhaps not coincidentally, it was in 1992 that what many consider the first hypercar was unveiled: McLaren’s three-seater F1, a car so fast it was necessary to be a professional racing driver if you wanted to keep it out of a hedge, as Rowan Atkinson discovered on two occasions. One of Mr Bean’s repair bills came to £910,000, but then he sold his car at auction in 2015, for an estimated £8m. (They’re not laughing now etc.)

The F1 started the debate as to what actually constitutes a hypercar. And the requirements are severe: experimental design, generational jumps in power and major engineering advances, resulting in very limited numbers and often a rarefied status as highly-prized collectibles. If all hypercars are supercars, roughly the top one per cent of supercars are hypercars. Confused? Basically, they need to be ludicrous.

In 2005, the Bugatti Veyron achieved a level of ludicrousness few others ever have. At a time when many were struggling for 500bhp, the Veyron doubled it. The last hypercar shoot-out as we know it — all hybrids — came in 2013 when the now legendary trio of McLaren P1, Porsche 918 and Ferrari La Ferrari emerged.

These things seem to happen in threes. In recent years, we have seen established marques like Aston Martin with its Valkyrie and McLaren’s Senna vie with ambitious new specialists like Koenigsegg to be the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most likely to appear on 10-year-olds’ bedroom walls.

But the extremes to which these cars had gone were almost exhausted in the combustion engine or even hybrid technology. Only electric power offered the possibility of a new generational leap: to an almost mythical 2,000bhp. “There are no other technologies that would provide you with the kind of power that you get out of an electric motor,” says Automobili Pininfarina CEO, Per Svantesson. “So if electric motors belong anywhere, it’s in a hypercar.”

And where electric performance is concerned, Croatian start-up Rimac has become a world-leading specialist in a very short time. Mate Rimac was only 21 when he founded the company back in 2009, demonstrating what electric power could do by taking his modified 1984 BMW 3-Series to five FIA and Guinness World speed records. His company now employs over 700 people.

Its mission is not only to become the leader in electric hypercars but also the top supplier to the rest of the industry. Such is its know-how that Porsche now owns a 10 per cent stake, Hyundai and KIA have invested and the firm supplies key parts to Aston Martin’s Valkyrie and even its electric hypercar rival, the Pininfarina Battista.

