Welcome aboard the world’s first net zero cruise – with ‘fewer stops and dirtier bedsheets’

The MSC Euribia’s goal is ‘to demonstrate that net zero cruising is possible today’ - Bernard Biger

The world’s first net zero cruise has embarked on its maiden voyage, but passengers can potentially expect fewer stops, less air con and dirtier sheets.

The drive towards net zero could not have perhaps come at a worse time for the cruise industry, which is still reeling from the effects of pandemic lockdowns and is now contending with a spending squeeze.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A typical large cruise ship uses 250 tonnes of fuel per day – enough to propel itself through the water and to power its onboard hotel and entertainment facilities, which can include restaurants, cinemas, heated pools and constantly running air conditioning.

The fuel types used by such behemoths are among the most polluting around, much to the chagrin of environmental campaigners. Cruise ships are also rarely equipped with diesel particulate filters to clean their exhaust.

But the industry is not exempt from the wider demands to meet zero carbon emissions by 2050, and it has less than 30 years to get there.

Enter the MSC Euribia, which embarked on its first cruise this month, from Saint-Nazaire in France, up to Amsterdam and then to Copenhagen. Its goal? “To demonstrate that net zero cruising is possible today.”

The MSC Euribia has reduced its speed by an average of 2 Knots to cut energy usage - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Europe

Run by Swiss company MSC Cruises, one of the largest privately held cruise companies in the world, the MSC Euribia bills itself as “the world’s first net zero cruise”, eschewing carbon-intensive natural gas for bio-LNG (liquified natural gas).

“We’re going to face an increasingly strict regulatory environment,” says Linden Coppell, MSC’s vice president of sustainability. “There’s going to be more pressure from stakeholders and guests to decarbonise.”

Cruise ships also have had to make massive cuts to their energy use. Travelling at high speeds uses more fuel, as aerodynamic drag forces engines to work harder. The MSC Euribia, therefore, has reduced its speed by an average of 2 Knots. This has had a knock-on effect on cruise itineraries, which are now drafted with fuel consumption in mind.

For holidaymakers, this could mean fewer stops per cruise. “We are thinking about these experiences horizontally,” a spokesman for the company says. “The number of cities visited is one element.”

Air conditioning in the cabins has also been reduced. The aircon in the MSC Euribia’s cabins automatically switches off once a guest leaves their room. “We’re also pushing for bedsheets not to be changed as frequently,” says Coppell. “We have close to 3,000 cabins on large ships, with 5,000 guests and 2,000 crew. You can imagine the intensity.”

The MSC Euribia embarked on its first cruise this month, from Saint-Nazaire in France, up to Amsterdam and then to Copenhagen - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Europe

Bio-LNGis made by processing organic matter – such as agricultural and industrial waste, manure, and sewage sludge. Biofuel could cut emissions by as much as 25pc, but there are concerns over its green credentials.

The International Council on Green Transportation has warned that methane leakage from bio fuel could have a worse impact on the environment than diesel fuel.

However Coppel says increased regulation will result in ships being designed and built with bio fuel in mind, reducing the threat of leaks.

An all-electric set-up, as is the perceived future for cars and domestic energy, will never be possible, says Coppell. “It isn’t a viable option for our industry,” she says. “There are certain areas where it will work very well, like on short ferry trips, for example.

Story continues

“But for us, we need to think about future fuels. We need to have our ships and our engines able to take a fuel that’s either a bio or synthetic alternative.”

Solar power is a no-go, she adds: “There could be a small element of solar but it would be a small contribution, to be honest.”

Repurposing waste to serve as fuel may work as a long-term solution, but there are complications with replacing natural gas outright. Carbon intensive though they are, fossil fuels have a high fuel density, meaning it is less heavy for ships to carry to travel the same distance.

Bio-LNG, meanwhile, must be stored first as a heavy liquid before being converted into gas on the ship. It is also more expensive to produce than HFO, as the facilities are fewer and smaller. Even a four-day cruise like the MSC Euribia’s maiden voyage will require masses of fuel – and Coppell says acquiring such fuel at scale is the industry’s most obvious challenge.

Another option is hydrogen, which is even more efficient than HFO. But producing the synthetic fuel would itself require energy – and for that to be net zero compliant it would involve splitting water with electricity that was itself generated through renewable means.

A long-term move to heavier fuels may also mean ships will have to cut the number of passengers they can transport – a hard call to make for an industry still clawing back profits lost to Covid. Older ships will also need to be retrofitted, and may not be compatible with alternative, greener fuels.

“We have to invest now for a ship that will be in operation for 30 years,” says Coppell.

Meanwhile, inflation and a cost of living crisis are putting further pressure on the industry.

Reviewing the outlook of TUI Cruises, analyst Fitch Ratings warned that “inflationary pressure from rising fuel costs” would reduce profits by 3 percentage points this year.

With forecasts of a recession in the US and in Britain, the cruise industry’s recovery could be slow.

“We expect weaker consumer spending to slow TUI cruises’ deleveraging”, the report said, adding that spending from the company’s core market of German tourists had contracted by 0.5pc.

In short, it is rather an awkward time for an infamously energy-intensive industry to plough millions into meeting zero-emission targets.