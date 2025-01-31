Weiss leads Columbia against Harvard after 25-point outing

Columbia Lions (14-4, 5-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (15-2, 4-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces Harvard after Riley Weiss scored 25 points in Columbia's 79-54 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Crimson are 7-0 in home games. Harvard is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 5-0 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Harvard averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The Crimson and Lions meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmoni Turner is averaging 21.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals for the Crimson. Elena Rodriguez is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Weiss is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Lions. Kitty Henderson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.6 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press