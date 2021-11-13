Weiser football takes down Gooding in star-studded 3A state semifinal

In a battle of two of the state’s top college recruits, Weiser quarterback Brett Spencer led his team to a 49-27 road win against Gooding and Michigan commit Colston Loveland in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Behind Spencer and an unstoppable offense, Weiser (11-1) earned a trip to the state championship game next week with a surprisingly dominant win over previously unbeaten Gooding (9-1).

The Wolverines punted on their first possession – and then never punted again. They scored touchdowns on seven of their next eight drives, with the only blip a kneel-down at the end of the first half.

Weiser, looking for its first state title since 1997, will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Homedale and Sugar-Salem.

Spencer, who holds an offer for Idaho, threw five touchdowns and ran for another on a QB sneak for 3A’s top offense (42 ppg). Brock Spencer had two TD receptions, one of which came on a fourth-and-6 play from the Gooding 20-yard line and stretched the lead to 42-20. He also scored on an 11-yard run that gave the Wolverines a 21-6 halftime lead.

The second half was all offense, with the teams trading touchdowns on eight straight possessions.

After Gooding got within 42-27 with 9:41 left, Weiser iced the game with a 53-yard TD drive that included a key 21-yard completion from Brett Spencer to Evan Haggerty, who had two touchdown catches.

Gooding’s Loveland had five catches of 20 yards or more but did not score. One pass intended for Loveland was picked off by Weiser’s Levi Estes, setting up a 33-yard scoring strike from Spencer to Haggerty that made it 35-12 in the third quarter.