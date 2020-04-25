The weirdest moments, glitches from the NFL's fully virtual draft

For decades, war rooms have been a staple of the NFL draft experience. Front offices have hunkered down together to pore over all the information they've collected over the previous four months, often debating which player to select until there are just a couple of seconds left on the clock.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft is being held in an entirely virtual format. Video conference calls will replace in-person debate. Executives will be alone in home offices around the country, hoping their kids don't barge in as they're trying to finalize a pick or pull off a blockbuster trade.

Coaches have expressed concern about the draft being hacked or otherwise interfered with by outsiders, and a practice run earlier this week left some executives befuddled.

Technical blunders, then, are a given.

With that in mind, here's a list of everything that's gone wonky leading up to and during the 2020 NFL Draft. We'll update this story as more incidents occur:

Bill O'Brien's anger toward Lions seen on live TV

Texans coach Bill O'Brien fumed over a potential trade with Detroit falling through — and his live at-home reaction was available on TV to millions around the U.S.

Detroit, though, denies a deal was close.

Bill Belichick's dog coaches the Patriots now

When cameras cut to Bill Belichick's home after the Patriots selected Kyle Dugger with the No. 37 pick, the coach was not in the picture. His dog, however, was front and center.

Belichick eventually entered the room to give his pup (named Nike) a treat.

Man wrongly accused of pooping in Mike Vrabel's house

Images of Titans coach Mike Vrabel's home during Tennessee's pick of tackle Isaiah Wilson at No. 29 overall went viral because of the happenings behind Vrabel.

Beyond the wild outfits of the men flanking Vrabel — presumably his sons — there was what many thought to be a person sitting on the toilet in the background.

After further investigation, though, it seems the man was merely sitting on a piece of furniture.

Vrabel himself was forced to comment on the matter:

CeeDee Lamb blocks phone snatch

The woman sitting next to CeeDee Lamb at his draft watch party thought she was slick when she grabbed his secondary phone from him as he learned he'd been drafted by the Cowboys. Lamb wasn't having any of it, though, taking the phone right back before she could look through the device.

Henry Ruggs III makes fashion statement

In a surprise to many, Alabama product Henry Ruggs III became the first wide receiver taken when the Raiders selected him at No. 12 overall. He celebrated in his best draft attire — a white bathrobe (provided by a sponsor).

Roger Goodell needs a software update

The commissioner never looks fluid or completely human in front of a microphone, but his awkwardness during the NFL Draft has usually been overshadowed by the occasion. Announcing picks in an empty room this year has highlighted his stiffness.

Nothing was worse than him encouraging fans to virtually boo him.

"Wow, even the virtual boos are good," Goodell said with the comedic timing and emphasis of a robot.

Dave Gettleman gets grief for mask, but . . .

The Giants GM ditched the work station (pictured below) that he was pictured sitting at earlier this week, but he still attracted attention by donning a mask in an empty room.

That led to jokes at his expense — but fans might act differently once they see this:

Seahawks GM wrecks his house for some reason

Seahawks general manager John Schneider asked the IT people sent to his house to ensure high-quality internet connection to knock down walls in the place. They obliged.

We have some questions:

  • Why was this necessary?

  • Why make IT guys do the job?

  • Why did the IT guys have demolition tools?

  • What does the rest of Schneider's family think of this?

Gettleman and the tired dad work station

Gettleman has been heavily criticized during his tenure for a number of personnel moves, including his decision to draft quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6 last year. His public image among his critics is (fair or not) that of a dolt.

So when an image emerged earlier this week of his makeshift draft work station, which appeared incredibly low-tech, he became the butt of jokes.

dave-gettleman-home-office
He might just be playing dumb, though.

Bears GM needs family to watch out for the cords

Bears general manager Ryan Pace is drafting from his dining room, meaning his family will have to navigate around him.

A practice run did not go well for the Pace household.

