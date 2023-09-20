The weirdest celebrity adverts of all time as Samuel L. Jackson signs for Warburton’s

The advert will premiere on ITV on Friday evening (Getty Images for Warburtons)

Samuel L. Jackson has been cast as the new face of Warburton’s - following in the footsteps of former stars such as George Clooney, Robert de Niro and Sylvester Stallone, who have all starred in adverts for the breadmaker.

Hollywood dramatics went to Bolton for the two-minute advert, which will see Samuel L. Jackson cast as the chairman of the baking company, Jonathan Warburton.

The advert, which will premiere on ITV on Friday evening, sees the actor at the helm of the company, making all of the big decisions.

Samuel L. Jackson said it was a “pleasure” to film the advert, adding: “And what an honour to follow in the footsteps of ‘Bolton alumni’ George Clooney and Robert De Niro.

“We had a lot of fun on set so I hope people enjoy the finished product – the ad and toastie loaf.”

Mr Warburton said of the advert: “Samuel L. Jackson was a pleasure to work with and is welcome back at our bakeries any day.

“Not many people can be that commanding and so charming at the same time, and I love his hilarious take on why our toastie loaf is the real deal. Quality will always be at the core of our fifth-generation family-run business, and our new ad highlights this commitment to freshness and quality in all that we bake.

“Inviting the big-screen hero of Samuel L. Jackson into the business was a uniquely memorable experience, and we hope to bring some light-hearted humour to viewers at home – while reminding the nation that our toastie truly offers our customers the best of the best.”

But what other stars have been in adverts that you wouldn’t expect?

Kim Cattrall - Nintendo

The Sex and the City star went viral when she swapped the streets of New York for the streets of a cartoon.

The actress, known for playing provocative sex-mad character Samantha, appeared in a 2012 advert Nintendo advert. In it, she professed her love and, erm want, for Mario with the iconic lines: “There are many men in my life, but for a few minutes, or a few hours, I’ll always find time for Mario.”

Rami Malek - Mandarin Oriental

Forget his amazing portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the actor is also known for his performances in an advert for a cup of sweet tea and a good night’s sleep.

The actor appeared in the advert for the Mandarin Oriental where he said he was a fan of chamomile tea. The ad was filmed to promote the luxury hotel chain.

Tom Hiddleston - Centrum

Another star known for his alluring looks and sex appeal - Tom Hiddleston this time turned his attention and charisma on... women’s vitamins.

The star appeared in an advert for Centrum which was shot from the viewer’s perspective and showed him making breakfast, while - of course - remembering to give the daily dose of vitamins for optimal health.

The commercial was also featured in China on the Weibo network.

Justin Timberlake - Sauza 901

This time the former N’Sync frontman was promoting his own brand - the tequila Sauza 901.

The Rock Your Body star got into the role, dressing as a giant lime - of course - to play the character Rick ‘Sour’ Vane, a fruit who wanted fame and fortune, but who lost it all when Timberlake’s tequila came along and was too delicious to need anything served alongside it.

Britney Spears - Japanese Suki sweets

Back in 1999, Britney at the height of her fame used her good girl image to turn her hand at a spot of Japanese.

The star advertised sweets in Japan, complete with a synchronised dance with the security guard offering the sweets.

Bradley Cooper – Häagen-Dazs

The ice cream brand was not silly when they combined two of a woman’s best things - Bradley Cooper and the ice cream Haagen Dazs.

The Oscar winner is seen in the advert taking a full tub of vanilla ice cream to a party, much to the confusion of other guests who clearly weren’t expecting it.

Madonna - Takara

The pop icon is not known for shying away, and she certainly did not with this commercial.

Madonna took a trip to Japan, just like Britney did, to promote the Takara sake back in 1995. And she got fully into the role, wearing a kimono and even wielding a sword.