Weird and wonderful items left after UK gigs: including a signed Justin Bieber keytar

One fan lost a signed Justin Bieber keytar (PR Handout)

Have you ever exited a venue after a gig, jumped onto the London Underground and wondered where you left the dozen boiled eggs you’d brought with you?

Thankfully, the answer is probably no for most of us - but that’s just one of the strange items left behind by revellers and found by presumably confused staff.

Research from music ticketing company DICE has revealed some of the weird and wonderful items left behind after UK gigs, following a study undertaken with some of their partners, which include Village Underground, EartH and Troxy. They reported finding everything from cut-outs of Tony Soprano and meerkat costumes, to a life-sized fiber-glass dolphin complete with its own stand, suggesting music lovers are becoming more creative in selecting their concert props.

One reveller may be feeling lost without their life-sized fiberglass dolphin (PR Handout)

Some of the items get more confusing though. Someone reportedly left behind a prized Justin Bieber signed Keytar (a guitar/ keyboard hybrid). Admittedly, this would be slightly more confusing if it wasn’t taken to a Bieber show, but we still hope it was returned to its owner.

Kate Middleton-themed condoms were also reported left behind at a venue, which we can only imagine would have left the owner royally red-faced. One eager reveller even managed to leave a venue without their prosthetic leg, which they’d left in the cloakroom - in what must have been an unforgettable gig and journey home for the owner.

The survey also involved music fans, and found that 20 per cent of Brits will religiously grab a meal deal or sandwich to munch on the go, before heading to an event, which may go some way in explaining some of the stranger snack choices left at venues.

Popular London spots Village Underground and EartH have reported finding some notable nibbles, which included 12 boiled eggs in a box and a half eaten pack of hummus and carrot batons, while Troxy uncovered pickles and power bars, which someone clearly needed to get themselves through the night.

Beyond punter hunger, advice from DICE’s community of fans is not to crowd surf if you’re wearing your prized pair of kicks, as multiple punters have claimed having their shoes, and sometimes even socks, removed while being carried by crowds - and we couldn’t imagine having to jump on the Northern Line barefoot after a night at KOKO.

Speaking after the findings, Sam Ricketts, Head of Account Management (Europe), at DICE said: “We’ve all gone out to gigs before and left behind a jacket or bag but some of the items our partners find are both brilliant and baffling - I’d have to draw the line at an entire carton of boiled eggs as an event snack.

“It’s so important to us and our hundreds of venue partners across the UK to create the best experience and give fans access to some of the best gigs and events out there. With so much variety on offer, it's not surprising that the lost and found boxes are full of weird and wonderful treasures.”