28 Weird Fathers Day Gifts Perfect For A Crazy 2021

These are crazy times, so shouldn’t your Father’s Day gifts reflect that?
Exactly!
Your pop probably doesn’t need any more ties, tools or “Grumpy Man” T-shirts, but a fishing pole made for cooking weenies over a fire? Absolutely! A collection of rubber ducks made in the image of the “Friends” cast? Shut up and take my money!
Finding weird gifts is hard, even in normal times, and pandemic-related shortages can make shopping even more challenging.
Luckily, HuffPost Weird News is here to help.
Your dad won’t be able to mask his enthusiasm for this year’s weirdest and strangest gifts ― even if he still has to wear a mask.
Cookies With Dad's Face On Them
Brilliant Ideas I Had While Pooping Notebook
Canope
Honest Abe Hat For Dogs
Venison Whiskey
Fishing Pole Weenie Roaster
Pool Punisher
Second Place Dad
Sip 'N' Stogie
Personalized Meat Card
Disappointed Sigh Button
'Friends' Rubber Duck Collection
Evidence Brand Marijuana
HeyKube
Out Of Your Head
The RompHim
Hiccaway
Cacamamie: The Game Of Poop
Shirt Holders Don Draper Might Wear
Duck-Shaped Water Pipe
Football-Shaped Ice Mold
Golden Gilrs In Space Lounge Jammeralls
Grill That Hitches On The Back Of The Car
The Spleash
Spicy Pickle Whiskey
Round Hot Dogs
Water Bottle That Doubles As Foam Roller
Mow And Stow Lawnmower
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
