Weir retires from Great Britain competition

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir has retired from international competition after finishing fifth in the men's T54 marathon on the final day of the Paris Games.

However, the 45-year-old Briton, who won two golds in Beijing in 2008 before his four titles at London 2012, will continue to compete in the major international marathons, including London.

"I'm quite emotional as I know it's my last race for GB, this will be my last international," he said after finishing over five minutes behind gold medallist Marcel Hug of Switzerland.

"I'll still do the major marathons as I really enjoy them and I've got Berlin in two weeks.

"I knew before I came to Paris and I've been thinking about it all week. It's the decision I want to do. It's the right decision."

Weir, who was competing at his seventh Games, having made his first appearance as a teenager in Atlanta in 1996, finished eighth in his 5,000m final earlier in the programme but failed to advance from the heats of the 1500m.

He stepped away from international competition after Rio 2016 where he failed to win a medal and claimed he was accused of throwing a race.

But he returned to the team and competed in the marathon at Tokyo, where he finished fifth and opted to compete on the track and road in Paris.

Weir was one of the faces of the London 2012 Games [Getty Images]

"My body just couldn't cope with it today to be honest," said the eight-time London Marathon winner.

"I was the oldest in that field today but still highly competitive. Daniel [Romanchuk, who finished fourth] is 20 years younger than me - I could be his dad - so I'm doing alright. I gave it my all today and that's all I can give.

"I'll look back on my GB career with pride. I don't really pat myself on the back. I should really. I should be proud of what I've done.

"I've had a great career. I'm trying not to get emotional but it's time. I think it's time."

In the women's race, Britain's Eden Rainbow-Cooper failed to finish as Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner won her fifth gold of the Games.

Related links