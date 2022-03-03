Weight training improves sleep more than running, study suggests

Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor
·3 min read

People wanting to get a good night’s sleep would be better off doing weight training than going for a run, experts suggest.

A new study found that resistance training, which includes lifting weights or working with resistance bands or machines, can lead to longer sleeps than doing aerobic exercise.

The research, presented at the American Heart Association’s epidemiology and prevention conference in Chicago, comes after previous studies showed that not getting seven to eight hours of sleep per night, or having poor quality sleep, increases the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and hardening of the arteries.

A failure to get enough sleep is also linked to weight gain, diabetes and inflammation, all of which can worsen the risk of stroke, heart attack and early death.

In the new study, experts split 386 overweight or obese people who lived sedentary lives and had higher blood pressure into four groups.

The first group took no exercise, the second did aerobic exercise such as running or cycling, the third did resistance training and the fourth combined aerobic and resistance exercise.

Over the course of a year, the exercise groups underwent supervised 60-minute exercise sessions, three times a week.

For those in the aerobic group, exercise choices included treadmills, exercise bikes and cross trainers, with researchers monitoring the participants’ heart rates to keep them at a moderate-to-vigorous intensity level.

Meanwhile, those in the resistance group completed three sets of eight to 16 repetitions on resistance machines to work all the major muscle groups in a session.

These included leg press, chest press, pulldown, leg curl, leg extension, biceps curl, triceps pushdown, shoulder press, abdominal crunch and lower back extension.

In the combination group, people did 30 minutes of aerobic exercise at a moderate to vigorous intensity, followed by two sets of eight to 16 repetitions of resistance exercise on nine machines.

All those in the study also reported on their quality of sleep, how long they slept for and how much of their time in bed was actually spent asleep.

Experts looked at how long it took people to drop off and also sleep disturbances such as being too hot or too cold, snoring or coughing, or needing the toilet.

The results showed that 35% of people had poor sleep at the start of the study.

Among the 42% of people not getting at least seven hours of sleep at the study’s start, sleep duration increased by an average of 40 minutes in 12 months for the resistance exercise group, compared to an increase of about 23 minutes in the aerobic exercise group, about 17 minutes in the combined exercise group and about 15 minutes in the control group.

People in the resistance exercise and combined exercise groups also spent more of their time in bed asleep while those in the resistance group tended to drop off three minutes earlier than those in other groups.

Sleep quality and sleep disturbances improved in all groups, including the group that did not exercise.

Study author, Angelique Brellenthin, from Iowa State University in the US, said: “It is increasingly recognised that getting enough sleep, particularly high-quality sleep, is important for health including cardiovascular health.

“Aerobic activity is often recommended to improve sleep, yet very little is known about the effects of resistance exercise versus aerobic exercise on sleep.

“While both aerobic and resistance exercise are important for overall health, our results suggest that resistance exercises may be superior when it comes to getting better ZZZs at night.

“Therefore, if your sleep has got noticeably worse over the past two stressful years, consider incorporating two or more resistance exercise training sessions into your regular exercise routine to improve your general muscle and bone health, as well as your sleep.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr & Nick Nurse on Goran Dragic getting booed, fans returning

    Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Nick Nurse discuss how great it was to have fans back at Scotiabank Arena and react to the heavy chorus of boos Goran Dragic received from the crowd.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Hockey coach faces new sex assault charges after 2nd victim comes forward in York Region

    A 40-year-old hockey coach and teacher in York Region is facing new charges of sexual assault after previously being charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a victim as young as eight years old. In February, Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee of Whitchurch-Stouffville was charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16 after York Regional Police learned of a victim who had allegedly been assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons. The assau

  • Hughes brothers make strange bet on Canucks-Devils game

    Quinn Hughes suddenly finds himself on the hook to buy his brother a painting.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.