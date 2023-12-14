Weigh up investment risks before it’s too late

london stock exchange

A couple of good friends took me out for lunch last week to pick my brains. With their kids tentatively moving off the payroll, they had taken the impressively bold decision to swap their house in London for a lock up and leave flat so they could go off and decide who they really wanted to be.

As a consequence, they now have £500,000 burning a hole in their pockets, jobs they can do remotely to fund regular additions to that pot, and a belated realisation that they might not have done all they could have over the past 30 years to set themselves up for retirement.

Unhelpfully, I said that in an ideal world they’d wind the clock back a few years, but I reassured them that it’s actually not a bad place to be starting from.

I’m not a financial adviser so I got my excuses in early and pointed them towards someone better qualified than me. But I did earn my lunch by asking a couple of important questions: how long did they think it would be before they might want to access their money; and how upset would they be if their savings fell in value, temporarily or, in the worst case, more permanently when they came to cash in their chips? About 10 years and pretty miffed were the fairly predictable answers – in fact, they told me, they had a target of doubling their pot over the next decade.

The rule of 72 tells us that doubling your money in 10 years requires an annualised return of 7.2pc.

Given that they also plan to throw in a reasonably significant sum out of their income over that period, I don’t think their plan is unrealistic.

But one thing concerned me. Ten years is long enough to make investing in risky assets like shares sensible but short enough for things not to work out as they hoped if markets don’t play ball. I wanted to put some better numbers on the chance of them meeting their goal, so I went away and consulted the Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook.

The reason I asked my friends about their time horizon was simple. The dispersion of returns from stock market investments is significantly impacted by their time horizon, according to the Credit Suisse study. The shorter your time in the market, the wider the range and the less predictable the outcome. The longer you stick it out, the more the range narrows and, crucially, the return you can expect gravitates towards a healthily positive number.

The best single year returns in the US stock market, even adjusted for inflation, have been nearly 60pc, while the worst one-year falls have been in excess of 40pc. But over a lifetime of investing, say 40 years, the range has narrowed to between about 4pc and 10pc a year.

What matters for my friends is that over a 10-year period the range is still relatively high, at between about minus 5pc and plus 15pc a year. That’s why I said that in an ideal world they’d go back in time. There’s no substitute for getting on with it.

Tell your children.

By the way, the dramatic dispersion of returns works at the individual stock level too. I looked this week at the one-year performance of the constituent companies in the FTSE 100 and was amazed at the range of returns. In a 12-month period that has seen the FTSE 100 go nowhere (up 1.8pc), 29 of the 100 shares have risen by more than 20pc while 10 have fallen by the same margin. Seven shares have risen by 50pc or more, including two (Melrose and M&S) which have more than doubled, and one (Rolls Royce) the value of which has trebled.

The second question, about how my friends would feel if they lost money, temporarily or more permanently, is partly answered by the Yearbook’s analysis of drawdowns and subsequent time to recovery.

If you are really unlucky, the market can fall far and fast. After the 1929 Wall Street crash, the US market fell to a trough in 1932 that was 79pc below the peak. Getting back to square one took more than 15 years then, until nearly the end of the Second World War. This was an extreme period, but recovery from the 1970s oil shock also took more than 10 years in real terms and it was five years before investors had recovered their inflation-adjusted wealth after the financial crisis in 2008.

So, how can my friends avoid the risk, albeit slim, of being disappointed in 10 years’ time? The most important way is to be well diversified. The 60:40 blend of shares and bonds got a bad press last year when it failed to deliver the smoother ride it promises. But in the long run the expected reward adjusted for volatility (what stats geeks know as the Sharpe ratio) is better than for either equities or bonds on their own.

The same is true of geographical diversification. Although globalisation has increased the tendency for markets to move in tandem, there is still a measurable benefit from spreading your investments around the world.

As we poured our coffees, I made one final point. With interest rates at today’s relatively elevated levels, my friends might realistically achieve their goal at almost no risk with a money market fund combined with a high enough level of additional contributions out of their income.

Which begged my last question to them: how would they feel if they had adopted this cautious approach for 10 years only to realise that the stock market had rewarded risk takers with even higher returns that they had missed out on? It’s a first world problem, but FOMO (fear of missing out) is just as real as fear of loss.

Tom Stevenson is an investment director at Fidelity International. The views are his own

