"Weifang Online Travel, Presidents of Chambers of Commerce at Home and Abroad" Held in Weifang, Shandong Province

WEIFANG, China , May 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- According to the Publicity Department of Weifang City , on April 28 , an online meeting -- Weifang Online Travel, Presidents of Chambers of Commerce at Home and Abroad -- was hosted by Weifang City, Shandong Province . With the focus on Online Connection for Common Development, the event used Cloud Conferencing to connect 62 presidents of chambers of commerce from 26 countries and regions, including Japan , South Korea , the UK, Germany , the US, France and Canada as well as over 90 attendees from China , to showcase the charm of Weifang city and to facilitate the implementation of key cooperation projects.

The Weifang government signed strategic cooperation agreements with eight chambers of commerce and enterprises. Also signed off were six key cooperation projects including: the Weifang Postpartum Recovery Center; Weifang-HK City Cultural Industry Center Project; Equipment Development and Production Base for Sampling, Testing and Analysis of Bulk Materials; Annual Output of 20,000 Tons of Lactate; and Annual Output of 3,000 Tons of Meltblown and Spunbond Fabrics.

In addition, 26 domestic and international presidents of chambers of commerce were recruited to be Weifang Investment Promotion Ambassadors. The event concluded agreements for 17 foreign investment projects, 12 projects involving returned Shandong businesses, one military-civilian integration project, and one Top 500 Chinese Enterprise project, with a total investment of 12.89 billion RMB .

Caption: Signing Ceremony of Weifang Key Cooperation Projects

Caption: Tian Qingying, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor of Weifang issues letters of appointment to the Investment Promotion Ambassadors.

