Wehrlein: Unfair penalty only disappointment of Mexico race

Wehrlein had led the disrupted race from pole and was chased hard throughout, first by Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland and then Audi's di Grassi.

The Mahindra driver, who was making just his third FE start, entered the final few laps of the race at an energy disadvantage to di Grassi and the pair raced side by side – briefly rubbing sidepods – into the first chicane on the last tour.

Wehrlein cut across the corner and stayed in front, later being passed by di Grassi on the run to the line as his car lost drive when it reached its energy limit, and was given a five-second penalty immediately after the race, dropping him from second to sixth.

“What I’m not happy about is the penalty,” Wehrlein told Motorsport.com. “Going from second place to P6 is not what we deserved and also I didn’t gain an advantage in the chicane.

“But these are the rules, the stewards decided like that. They thought I had an advantage because of that.

“Everyone saw how much I slowed down after one corner – I was like three-four seconds ahead and then I didn’t go on power until they were straight behind me again. That’s the only thing I’m disappointed about.

“I’m not disappointed about running out of energy in the last 50m because that’s Formula E and next time I will make sure that this will not happen again.”

Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1, Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE05, all in attack mode Zak Mauger / LAT Images

