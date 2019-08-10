Wehrlein: Mahindra missed many Formula E wins in 2018/19

Wehrlein made a strong start to his FE career by almost winning in Santiago until he was passed by Envision Virgin Racing's Sam Bird, and the Mahindra driver's fightback was hamstrung by battery temperature issues that affected some of the grid.

, before both he and teammate Jerome d'Ambrosio were excluded from qualifying for a tyre pressure infringement.

It meant Mahindra's only victory of the season came through d'Ambrosio in Marrakesh.

"[I'm] very happy about the speed and our potential, but I think we missed many opportunities," Wehrlein told Motorsport.com.

"Obviously, we missed a few wins. I think if I could say today we had one or two wins, I would say it’s a very good season.

"Santiago, Mexico, Paris [we could have won]. I would say it was a good season, but we didn’t win the races when the chances were there."

Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, celebrates his maiden podium finish on the podium

