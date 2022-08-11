Weezer's Broadway residency canceled due to low ticket sales and high expenses

If you've seen A Chorus Line, you know not everyone's cut out for the Great White Way. And unfortunately, Weezer is feeling one singular sensation: disappointment.

The band had planned a residency in September at the Broadway Theater, digging up old Weezer classics along with songs from their seasonal SZNZ EPs across five nights. But alas, the Weezer Hive failed to build up enough buzz for the shows.

Rivers Cuomo and his mustache sent out a message via the band's Discord announcing the end of their Broadway dreams.

"I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I'm very sorry to be telling you this now after we've already invested so much time, thought, and emotion," Cuomo wrote. "Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision."

While the Broadway gig might have seemed a bit too in line with the band's penchant as of late for stunts and gimmicks (see: covering TLC's "Waterfalls" and naming an album Raditude), Weezer's still making solid music nearly 30 years after their 1994 debut. Their latest, 2021's Van Weezer — "a double-shot espresso of sped-up joy" — made EW's mid-year roundup of the best albums.

So, you know, Broadway's loss.

