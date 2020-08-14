Weezer Teams With Wyld Stallyns for First Song From ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’

Weezer has unveiled the first song from the next installment of “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” The song “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” soundtracks “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” which opens on Aug. 28 in select theaters.

Wyld Stallyns, the fictional band of Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill Preston Esq. (Alex Winters) returns in this third film from the franchise, only now the stoner buddies are married (not to each other) with children and they have one last mission: to find and record the song that will save music and unite the world. They have 78 minutes to do so.

As they travel throughout history on their quest, they encounter musical notables like Big Black Delta, Mastodon and Lamb of God, all of whom appear on the soundtrack.

Weezer teased a snippet from “Beginning Of The End” on the band’s Twitter earlier this week with lead vocalist Rivers Cuomo riffing on guitar.

Time to be Excellent, dudes – Friday August 14th pic.twitter.com/bVjLBAvDDQ — weezer (@Weezer) August 12, 2020

The song is now available across digital platforms via 10K Projects, which will also be releasing the soundtrack for the film.

See the tracklist and cover art below:

Big Black Delta – “Lost in Time”

Alec Wigdahl – “Big Red Balloon”

Weezer – “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

Cold War Kids – “Story Of Our Lives”

Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”

Big Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”

POORSTACY – “Darkest Night”

Lamb Of God – “The Death Of Us”

FIDLAR – “Breaker”

Culture Wars – “Leave Me Alone”

Blame My Youth – “Right Where You Belong”

Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – “Face The Music”

Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”

