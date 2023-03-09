Weeping US Marine describes Afghan 'catastrophe' before Congress

Nadine Yousif - BBC News
·3 min read
U.S. Marine Corps. Sergeant Tyler Vargas-Andrews testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee at the U.S. Capitol on March 08, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Sgt Tyler Vargas-Andrews was injured in a suicide bomb attack at Kabul's airport in August 2021

A former US Marine badly injured in Afghanistan has described the withdrawal in 2021 as a "catastrophe" in testimony before Congress.

Tyler Vargas-Andrews spoke in the first of a series of Republican-led hearings examining the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal.

He detailed a period of chaos and unpreparedness in the days after the Taliban captured Kabul.

Others spoke of enduring trauma and moral injury in the aftermath.

Sgt Vargas-Andrews, 25, was one of several US military personnel tasked with protecting Kabul's airport on 26 August 2021, when two suicide bombers attacked crowds of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban during the US evacuation.

Thirteen US soldiers died in the bombing, along with 170 Afghan civilians.

Sgt Vargas-Andrews testified that he and another marine had received intelligence about the bombing before it occurred, and that he had spotted the suspect in the crowd.

He said he had alerted his supervisors and requested permission to act but had never received it.

"Plain and simple, we were ignored," Sgt Vargas-Andrews said.

In emotional testimony, he described being thrown in the air during the bombing and opening his eyes to see his comrades dead or lying unconscious around him.

"My body was overwhelmed from the trauma of the blast. My abdomen had been ripped open. Every inch of my exposed body took ball bearings and shrapnel," he said.

Sgt Vargas-Andrews called the withdrawal a "catastrophe," adding: "There was an inexcusable lack of accountability and negligence."

"I see the faces of all of those we could not save, those we left behind," he said.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee inquiry into the evacuation from Afghanistan also heard from other US soldiers and veterans who spoke of the mental health toll that the withdrawal has had on them.

Retired Lt Col David Scott Mann, who worked to evacuate Afghans at the time, testified that the experience working to get allies out had been "gutting".

He added that calls to the Veteran Affairs hotline spiked 81% after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and he warned that the US was on the "front end of a mental health tsunami".

He said a friend he had served with had died by suicide in the aftermath.

"He just couldn't find his way out of the darkness of that moral injury," Lt Col Mann said.

Testimony from the majority of witnesses placed the blame on every presidential administration since US troops were first deployed to Afghanistan, from George W Bush to Joe Biden.

Witnesses also urged for immediate action to help Afghan allies who had worked with US soldiers who are now in limbo both in Afghanistan and in the US.

"America is building a nasty reputation for multi-generational systemic abandonment of our allies where we leave a smouldering human refuse, from the Montagnards of Vietnam to the Kurds in Syria," Lt Col Mann said.

Republicans who had long pushed for an investigation placed the blame on the Biden administration.

Panel chairman Mike McCaul, a House Republican from Texas, said the withdrawal had been a "systemic breakdown of the federal government at every level, and a stunning failure of leadership by the Biden administration".

In response, Democrats spoke out in defence of President Biden.

House representative Gregory Meeks from New York said that Mr Biden had "made the right decision to bring all our troops home".

"I can't in good conscience imagine sending more American men and women to fight in Afghanistan."

Mr Biden had previously said that he bore "responsibility for fundamentally all that has happened" but he also blamed former President Donald Trump for overseeing the withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

Latest Stories

  • China's trade with Russia surges at double-digit pace in Jan-Feb

    China's exports and imports with Russia surged at a double-digit pace in January-February from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as China said it had to advance relations with its northern neighbour in an increasingly turbulent world. China's exports to Russia jumped 19.8% in the first two months, to a total of $15 billion, while it recorded shrinking demand from markets elsewhere. Imports from Russia soared by 31.3% to $18.65 billion.

  • Four months sober, Cara Delevingne reflects on what prompted her to seek treatment

    Actor and model Cara Delevingne is four months sober after treatment for substance-use disorder: 'Sometimes you need a reality check.'

  • Republicans To Probe House Select Committee That Investigated Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

    GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who was accused of conducting a tour at the Capitol the day before the riot, is leading the effort.

  • Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3T over 10 years

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's upcoming budget proposal aims to cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade, the White House said Wednesday. That deficit reduction goal is significantly higher than the $2 trillion that Biden had promised in his State of the Union address last month. It also is a sharp contrast with House Republicans, who have called for a path to a balanced budget but have yet to offer a blueprint. The White House has consistently called into question Republ

  • China warns U.S. to change attitude or risk 'conflict'

    STORY: China's foreign minister on Tuesday said the United States had a "distorted" attitude towards China.. and unless it changed it ways "conflict and confrontation" will follow.The blunt comments came at a news conference during on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing."If the United States does not hit the brakes but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing or a crash, and there will surely be conflict and confrontation."Tensions between the two superpowers have escalated over a number of issues including Taiwan, trade and more recently the war in Ukraine but they worsened last month after the United States shot down a balloon off the U.S. East Coast that it says was a Chinese spying craft.During the nearly two-hour news conference Tuesday-- foreign minister Qin Gang reiterated China’s position on Taiwan—saying it’s a red line that cannot be crossed -- and also blamed what he called an "invisible hand" for the escalation of the war in Ukraine without specifying who he was referring to, though Russia later said it was the United States."Regrettably, efforts to persuade peace and promote talks have been consistently undermined. It seems that there is an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict, using the Ukrainian crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas."China has declined to condemn Russia’s invasion and has fiercely defended its stance on the war. despite Western criticism of its failure to single Russia out as the aggressor.China has also vehemently denied U.S. accusations that it has been considering supplying Russia with weapons.For its part, the U.S. says it favors establishing guardrails for relations with China and is not seeking conflict.

  • Wife of American tourist who survived Mexico cartel kidnapping says she didn’t even know he’d left US

    Eric James Williams and his friend Latavia ‘Tay’ McGee were rescued from a drug cartel ‘stash house’ on Tuesday – but their friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were found dead

  • Former Fox News star furiously calls out her old channel over Tucker Carlson’s Jan 6 ‘lies’

    Primetime Fox opinion host denounced by Republicans and Democrats alike for false narrative about January 6

  • ‘Beyond parody’: Outrage after Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly handed Speaker’s gavel by Kevin McCarthy

    Former Ted Cruz staffer calls the moment a ‘free campaign commercial for Democrats’

  • Ukraine’s secret weapon should terrify Putin

    A shocking video has been circulating in the last few days that appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being gunned down by his Russian captors as he utters what he knows are the last words he will ever say: “Slava Ukraini” – glory to Ukraine. This image of heroic defiance against appalling brutality should send a chilling message to Vladimir Putin after a year of butchery in Ukraine: you can murder and torture us all you like, but you cannot defeat our will to fight.

  • EW!! Anderson Cooper Taunts Tucker Carlson With Shockingly Vivid Insult

    Try getting this one out of your head.

  • Michelle Obama said she sobbed uncontrollably for 30 minutes straight after leaving the White House on Trump's inauguration day

    Obama said January 20, 2017, was very "emotional" for her — partly because of the lack of diversity she saw at Trump's inauguration ceremony.

  • This is the only way Russia can make big territorial gains in Ukraine, says US intelligence agency

    Russia will need to begin a mandatory mobilisation and receive a flood of weapons from China if it is to make any major territorial gains in Ukraine this year, according to a new US intelligence assessment.

  • A Russian victory in Bakhmut would be a costly strategic defeat for Putin

    The differences between tactical and strategic victories are being visibly played out across the ruined landscape of Bakhmut. Seven months after the fight for the city began in earnest, a few thousand civilians and up to 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend a seemingly strategically unimportant town from Russia’s first major battlefield “victory” in over eight months.

  • ‘You’ve Been Screwed’: Russian Inmates Rebel and Flee From Commanders

    REUTERS/Alexander ErmochenkoThe demented prison-recruitment scheme top Russian military brass are using to find fresh cannon fodder for the war against Ukraine apparently isn’t going so well: 11 inmates are on the run in Donetsk while their fellow recruits have been tossed into basements for refusing to fight.That’s according to the independent outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti, which released damning leaked audio on Tuesday that captures the unfolding chaos.About 70 inmates are being held against thei

  • Philippines launches strategy of publicizing Chinese actions

    The Philippine coast guard has launched a strategy of publicizing aggressive actions by China in the disputed South China Sea, which has countered Chinese propaganda and sparked international condemnation that has put Beijing under the spotlight, a Philippine official said Wednesday. Manila's coast guard has intensified patrols in the disputed waters and taken extra efforts to document and publicize assertive Chinese behavior in the strategic waterway, including a Feb. 6 incident in which a Chinese coast guard ship aimed a military-grade laser that briefly blinded some crew members on a Philippine patrol boat off a disputed reef. The coast guard protested and released a video of the incident, which sparked alarm in the Philippines, the United States and some other Western countries.

  • Studying Ukraine war, China's military minds fret over US missiles, Starlink

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China needs the capability to shoot down low-earth-orbit Starlink satellites and defend tanks and helicopters against shoulder-fired Javelin missiles, according to Chinese military researchers who are studying Russia's struggles in Ukraine in planning for possible conflict with U.S.-led forces in Asia. A Reuters review of almost 100 articles in more than 20 defence journals reveals an effort across China's military-industrial complex to scrutinise the impact of U.S. weapons and technology that could be deployed against Chinese forces in a war over Taiwan. The Chinese-language journals, which also examine Ukrainian sabotage operations, reflect the work of hundreds of researchers across a network of People's Liberation Army (PLA)-linked universities, state-owned weapons manufacturers and military intelligence think-tanks.

  • Lots of Russian soldiers want to surrender. Ukraine makes it easier with a high-tech hotline

    The Ukrainian military's surrender hotline, dubbed 'I Want to Live,' is enticing some Russian soldiers to quit the battlefield as the war drags on.

  • GOP Senator Recalls 'Bizarre' Voicemail Rudy Giuliani Left Him By Accident

    "I barely even understood what he was saying," Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan said of the former Trump attorney's Jan. 6, 2021, message.

  • More Ukrainian units claim raids on Russian soil; Kyiv disavows them

    KYIV -At a memorial service on Tuesday for four Ukrainians killed last year while carrying out a raid on Russian territory, ordinary soldiers rubbed shoulders with volunteer fighters of the Brotherhood Battalion to which those killed belonged. The ceremony, at the historic gold-domed St. Michael's cathedral in central Kyiv, underlined the unclear relationship between irregular groups and Ukraine's formal armed forces fighting against Russia. The groups' role in the war is the focus of increasing scrutiny, after several videos purporting to show cross-border sabotage raids into Russian territory have surfaced and the Kremlin has raised the alarm over the security threat.

  • Tucker Carlson Exposed: Says He Hates Trump 'Passionately' In Private Texts

    The Fox News host said he deplored the former president in private and wished for the day he could ignore him.