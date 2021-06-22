This month's top movie releases, reviewed

Cinemas are finally reopen in the UK and new releases are coming every week to the big screen, as well as the small screen on Netflix and other streaming services.

With more on offer now than any other time in the past year or so, it can be a lot to know what is actually worth spending your time and money on. So which one of the new releases should you choose to settle down to?



Here's our handy round-up of reviews for the biggest releases out now.



Films out June 1-30

Fast & Furious 9 (out June 24 in cinemas)

That Fast & Furious 9 hasn't turned out to be one of the high points of the series is almost moot. Its release signals that blockbusters are finally back where they belong and it means that every logic-defying stunt will be as comforting as a warm blanket.

Read our full Fast & Furious 9 review

Luca (out now on Disney+)

Luca's story of friendship might be simple and predictable, but it's effectively done and told with a lot of heart. You'll laugh, you'll cry and you'll wish Portorosso was real so you could visit it one summer.

Read our full Luca review

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (out now in cinemas)

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard isn't a great movie, but there's likely enough for hardcore fans of the first movie to enjoy, thanks to the efforts of the cast. It's a sequel that repeats the same trick with diminishing returns, even though it wasn't a flawless trick to begin with.

Read our full Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard review

Untitled Horror Movie (available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes and more)

Untitled Horror Movie shouldn't really work as well as it does, but it's smart, hilarious and has a killer cast to make any doubts go away.

Read our full Untitled Horror Movie review

The Father (out now in cinemas)

After the much-talked about Oscar win for Sir Anthony Hopkins, you can now finally see that he fully deserved the Best Actor prize for his sensational portrayal of a man living with progressing dementia in The Father.

Backed up by the always-wonderful Olivia Colman in a quietly heartbreaking role as his daughter Anne, the movie's genius lies in how it truly puts you in the point-of-view of a person living with dementia. There are subtle background set changes throughout, with characters showing up played by different actors and events don't always seem to flow chronologically, with moments repeated and seen from different viewpoints.

At times, The Father fills you with a sense of unease that even the best horrors can't match, and it just adds to the emotional impact of the movie. This is not a movie for an easy Friday night watch, it's tough and devastating and will linger with you long after the credits have rolled.

Nobody (out now in cinemas)

Nobody was compared almost instantly to John Wick when the first trailer arrived, and while it shares some DNA with the Keanu Reeves series (not least John Wick's Derek Kolstad on board as the writer), it feels like a very different movie altogether.

The movie sees Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk transform into an action hero as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated man who doesn't even fight back when two thieves break into his home. However, the incident only seems to strike a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage as it sets him on a brutal path that unearths secrets from him past and lethal skills that he hasn't forgotten.

While there are dark laughs to be had in Nobody, Hutch is far from a wisecracking hero and is instead a man living through a midlife crisis who, unhealthily, finds a solution in violence. And things do get violent as Hutch inadvertently finds himself the target of a Russian crime lord (a scene-stealing Aleksei Serebryakov) and is forced to protect his family.

The action scenes are brilliantly crafted and Odenkirk proves a worthy action star, but for some, the level of violence could prove too much when Nobody ends up not having much to say. However, for those in the mood, it's a frequently entertaining burst of adrenaline that will leave you wanting more of Hutch.

A Quiet Place Part II (out now in cinemas)

A Quiet Place Part II matches the tension and horror of the first movie and manages to deliver something new that expands the world, too. Any doubts you had about a sequel will be silenced.



Read our full A Quiet Place Part II review

Already released

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (cinemas)

The third movie in the 'main' series, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It takes The Conjuring back to basics – and it proves to be a terrifying fresh direction. It still delivers what fans expect, but brings them something new too. You might not believe that the devil made him do it, but you will be terrified

Read our full The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It review

Army of the Dead (Netflix)

Will Army of the Dead change the minds of Zack Snyder critics? Probably not. But for Snyder fans and anybody in the mood for bloodthirsty zombie action, the movie hits the jackpot.

Read our full Army of the Dead review

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (cinemas)

Despite the new elements that Chris Rock has brought to the world of Saw (including pop-culture humour), it doesn't quite work. Spiral: From the Book of Saw tries to blend the old and the new, but only ends up feeling like a sub-par Saw copycat rather than a new Saw movie.

Read our full Spiral review

The Woman in the Window (Netflix)

The Woman in the Window is not the worst thriller in the world – but in a way, that's worse. It's not one you can laugh at, it's just... a bit of nothing, which is a waste of its talented cast, its potential, and its budget.

Read our full The Woman in the Window review

Oxygen (Netflix)

Thanks to Mélanie Laurent's excellent performance, Oxygen still captivates enough to be an effective high-concept thriller that absolutely confirms being buried alive would be the worst. Obviously.

Read our full Oxygen review

Mortal Kombat (out now in cinemas and available to rent on Prime Video and iTunes)

Mortal Kombat still absolutely has enough about it to leave fans satisfied, especially with its fantastic final third. There's promise of more to come and now with the world established, maybe we'll get an unadulterated Mortal Kombat next time around. It's not quite a flawless victory, but neither is it a fatality for the series either.

Read our full Mortal Kombat review

The Mitchells vs the Machines (Netflix)



The Mitchells vs the Machines is a creative, hilarious and endearing mix that has a true cross-generational appeal. All that, and it even delivers Olivia Colman as an evil virtual assistant, so what more could you want?

Read our full The Mitchells vs the Machines review

Without Remorse (Amazon Prime Video)

The movie is far from perfect and we'd hope the sequel pays more attention to the plot, but if this is to be Michael B Jordan's new franchise, we wouldn't be mad about it.

Read our full Without Remorse review

