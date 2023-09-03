This week's top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 2:
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; last week's rank
1. MATER DEI (3-0); def. Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside, 62-0; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii) at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); def. Washington Friendship Academy, 48-12; vs. Baltimore St. Frances Academy, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1); def. Honolulu Punahou, 50-43; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday; 3
4. SIERRA CANYON (3-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley, 56-0; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Sept. 15; 4
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); def. Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside, 20-0; at Chandler (Ariz.), Friday; 5
6. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0); def. Provo (Utah) Timpview, 57-35; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 7
7. LONG BEACH POLY (2-1); def. Mission Viejo, 32-28; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 14
8. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0); def. Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, 28-0; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday; 9
9. MISSION VIEJO (2-1); lost to Long Beach Poly, 32-28; vs. Highland, Friday; 6
10. GARDENA SERRA (2-1); def. Cathedral, 47-14; vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday; 10
11. JSERRA (2-1); def. Chaminade, 41-7; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 13
12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-0); def. Norco, 21-14; vs. Valencia, Friday; 8
13. EDISON (1-1); idle; at Palos Verdes, Friday; 11
14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 50-14; at Gardena Serra, Sept. 15; 15
15. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bakersfield Liberty, 34-14; at Bishop Amat, Thursday; 20
16. WARREN (2-1); def. La Serna, 39-21; at Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County, Friday; 12
17. PALOS VERDES (3-0); def. Corona del Mar 14-11; vs. Edison, Friday; NR
18. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); idle; at Murrieta Mesa, Friday; 17
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (3-0); def. Santa Barbara, 28-15; at Buena, Friday; 18
20. VILLA PARK (3-0); def. Upland, 35-23; vs. Chula Vista Eastlake, Thursday; NR
21. OAK HILLS (3-0); def. Palmdale, 65-3 (Thur.); at Citrus Valley, Friday; 21
22. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-0); def. Corona Santiago, 50-6; vs. Newport Harbor, Friday; 23
23. DAMIEN (3-0); def. Honolulu Damien, 59-29; at Mira Costa, Friday; 25
24. SERVITE (2-1); def. La Mirada, 60-14; vs. Los Alamitos at Cerritos College, Friday; NR
25. VALENCIA (3-0); def. Murrieta Mesa, 20-14; at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; NR
