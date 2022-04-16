Weeks of Russian attacks on Mariupol have left 21K or more dead, mayor says; holiday could mark key deadline in war: Live Ukraine updates

A key strategic city in Ukraine has now endured more than six weeks of a brutal Russian siege, putting up a fierce resistance that has so far helped thwart Moscow's plans to control eastern Ukraine's industrial heartland.

But shortages of weapons and supplies are threatening Mariupol's ability to resist Russian forces.

Once a city of 450,000, now only 120,000 people live there. At least 21,000 people have been killed in Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said. Bodies were “carpeted through the streets.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the city's fate is being discussed among the country's leaders: “The details cannot be made public now, but we are doing everything we can to save our people,” Zelenskyy said Friday.

The city was thrust into the international spotlight in early March with the bombing of a maternity hospital, an attack Western leaders have described as a war crime.” The airstrike killed three civilians, including a child, and left 17 wounded.

Later, 300 people died in a Russian airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater that was being used as a shelter. It had the word “CHILDREN” printed in Russian in white letters on the pavement outside — a failed attempt to prevent an attack.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy continues to call for more outside support for his country — including more and faster military aid, as well as an oil embargo on Russia.

That could determine “how many more Ukrainians the occupiers have time to kill,’" he said.

A building damaged during fighting is seen in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 13, 2022.
Latest developments

►The governor of the Kharkiv region says seven people, including a 7-month-old child, were killed in shelling of a residential neighborhood in the city.

►President Joe Biden is not set to visit Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told the podcast "Pod Save America" Thursday.

Russian holiday could mark key deadline in Ukraine

An upcoming national holiday in Russia could be an important milestone in that country's invasion of Ukraine, a war that has been more difficult than the Kremlin anticipated.

May 9 is Victory Day, marking the Russian defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 at the end of World War II. Officials in both Ukraine and the West see it as a date by which Russian President Vladimir Putin could target progress in the war.

The date – marking the end of what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War – is one that has gained significance in Putin's tenure "and has become a foundational moment in the Kremlin’s politics of memory and Russian national identity," said Hannah Chapman, assistant professor of political science at Miami University.

The Kremlin has staged massive shows of strength to mark the day, with parades and other displays of military might.

But not everyone agrees. Read more.

– Merdie Nzanga

More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region, police chief says

The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% of the casualties had died from sniper fire and gunshot wounds. He added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said. “The number of killed civilians has surpassed 900 — and I emphasize, these are civilians, whose bodies we have discovered and handed over for forensic examination.”

He added: “The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses.”

According to Nebytov, utilities workers in Bucha had been gathering up and burying bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control. Nebytov added that Russian troops were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.

US confirms 2 Ukrainian missiles sank Russian flagship in Black Sea

Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles struck the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which later sank, according to a senior U.S. Defense official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Pentagon officials had previously said they could not confirm the Ukrainian claim, but they also did not refute it.

The warship Moskva, which has a history that goes back to days of the Cold War, sank into the Black Sea on Thursday in the latest blow to Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

Losing the vessel, built in Ukraine during the Soviet era and named after the Russian capital, represents a military setback and symbolic defeat for Russia as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after stumbling in the north.

– Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Zelenskyy on Mariupol; civilian bodies found

