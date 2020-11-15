Weeks After Getting COVID, INC Leader Ahmed Patel Admitted to ICU

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital on Sunday, 15 November, his son, Faisal wrote in a tweet. Patel had contracted COVID-19 on 1 October 2020.

The 71-year old was admitted to the ICU several weeks after contracting the virus and is currently “stable” and “under medical observation”, Faisal added.

A few weeks ago, Ahmed Patel had tweeted about testing positive for the virus, and urged everyone who had been in contact with him to self isolate.

Several leaders of the Indian National Congress wished Patel a speedy recovery,

“Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted.

Also Read: Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh Tests Positive for COVID

There has been a steady decline in the number of cases in the country, after the infection reached an all-time high in September, NDTV reported. Right now, India has the second-highest infection count after the United States.

(With inputs from NDTV)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouWeeks After Getting COVID, INC Leader Ahmed Patel Admitted to ICU . Read more on India by The Quint.