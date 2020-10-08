Weeks after grand jury decision, the Breonna Taylor case is far from over

Troubling details about the shooting of Breonna Taylor, mounting calls for a new special prosecutor in the case and an ongoing effort by a grand juror to be allowed to speak publicly about the case all signal that the case didn’t end with the grand jury report on Sept. 23.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that day that a grand jury had declined to bring homicide charges against the Louisville police officers — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, police Detective Myles Cosgrove and now fired Officer Brett Hankison — who fired into Taylor’s apartment in March. The grand jurors indicted Hankison for allegedly endangering the occupants of a neighboring apartment who were in the line of fire, although they were not hit.

“The truth is now before us,” Cameron said. “The facts have been examined, and a grand jury comprised of our peers and fellow citizens has made a decision.”

But in the weeks following the decision, the grand jury recordings and the investigative file into the shooting have been released. An anonymous grand jury member is asking a judge for permission to speak freely about the proceedings. And a petition with more than 8,000 signatures is calling on Cameron, whose office took over the case in May after the local prosecutor recused himself, to step away from the case.

“The [grand jury] did not determine that anyone was justified in killing Breonna,” Lonita Baker, an attorney for Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said on Facebook. “I pray that more jurors get attorneys and come forward — because what happened during these proceedings and Daniel Cameron’s press conferences has truly been a miscarriage of justice. I want an independent special prosecutor to present charges on behalf of Breonna to a grand jury.”

Cameron’s office did not respond to a list of questions from Yahoo News.

View photos Breonna Taylor (Handout) More

A Kentucky judge is expected to rule soon on whether the anonymous member of the grand jury can talk publicly about the proceedings, which under ordinary circumstances is illegal. Legal experts have said the request is almost unprecedented.

The anonymous juror filed a request for a declaratory action — seeking clarification from a judge on their rights — in Jefferson County last week, according to the juror’s attorney, Kevin Glogower.

“We posed it to the court as: Attorney General Cameron’s office has indicated they don’t want grand jurors to speak out,” Glogower told Yahoo News. “Obviously our client has that desire, and we feel like other grand jurors may also have a desire to speak out. But they’re not going to do that until they know what those rights are, because we do have a rule here in Kentucky that that stuff is secret.”

A juror who discloses information about the secret proceedings can be charged with contempt of court, which can result in up to six months of jail time.

“Nobody really wants to wade out into those waters without really knowing what they can do,” Glogower said.

A local activist in Louisville, Christopher 2X, who leads the organization Game Changers, told Yahoo News that a second grand juror approached him about also speaking out on the proceedings. Glogower acknowledged that a second person wants to come forward but said his legal team is not currently representing the juror.

View photos Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, Sept. 23. (Timothy D. Easley/AP) More

In a statement Wednesday, Cameron said he has no problem with a grand juror sharing thoughts about his office or the case, but said he has “concerns with a grand juror seeking to make anonymous and unlimited disclosures about the grand jury proceedings.”

Story continues