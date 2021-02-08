The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Iconic, Mind-Blowing, Historic - Shall I Go On?

We had no doubts that The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show performance would be nothing short of epic, but he took things one step further: it was historic. When the 30-year-old singer took the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday, he not only became the first-ever Canadian to headline solo, but he was also the first performer to not include any special guests in his performance. The reason for that? There simply wasn't enough time to fit it in with the narrative he wanted to tell.

After a year of sporting a heavily bruised and bandaged face, The Weeknd finally appeared as himself, though he still paid homage to his After Hours character by sporting his signature red suit. The R&B crooner delivered arguably one of the best performances the Super Bowl has ever seen, which included a medley of his biggest hits, such as "Starboy," "Earned It," and "Blinding Lights." His performance also featured bandaged lookalike dancers, and although he didn't reveal the exact reason for including them, The Weeknd previously told Variety the bandages represent "the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons."

The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance comes just days after he announced his 2022 After Hours world tour and the release of his compilation album, The Highlights. Clearly, The Weeknd's 2021 is already off to an exciting start. Relive his history-making Super Bowl halftime show performance above!