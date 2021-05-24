The Weeknd Wins 10 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd won a leading 10 awards at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, including the climactic top artist trophy presented as the climax of the night, followed by the late Pop Smoke with five, and BTS and Bad Bunny with four apiece.

Accepting one of several awards on-camera earlier in the evening, the Weeknd promised a change of stylistic pace to come in his future album and performance cycles. “The after hours are done and the dawn is coming,” he vowed. At another point, he made a joke after beginning with a slight show-of-religiosity fake-out. “I’d like to thank God… that I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore,” he said.

One of the performance highlights of the three-hour telecast was a pre-recorded music video — shot in the enormous Arcadia mall parking lot, with foothills and the racetrack in the background (despite host Nick Jonas’ promise that it was being broadcast from “downtown L.A.”) — of his single “Save Your Tears.” Most of the performance took place in a single shot, with the Weeknd’s fast-moving convertible being followed by a full phalanx of other cars doing stunt choreography behind him, before it ended with an overhead, Busby Berkeley-style shot of the star and his vehicle surrounded by concentric circles of other cars and even semis.

The most impactful speeches belonged to Drake, who was receiving the artist of the decade award for his triumphs in the 2010s, and Pop Smoke’s mother, Audrey Jackson, who made a reference to the young age of the unidentified teen charged with her son’s murder.

Jackson offered a touching “thank you to the fans for honoring the life and the spirit of my son so much that it continues to manifest as if he were still here in flesh. He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud. He did this so that 14-year-olds would not have to kill to prove they are somebody. That is the irony in this. So thank you to Billboard Awards leadership for honoring my young warrior. Bashar Barakah Jackson, we call your name.”

The Weeknd’s 10 awards bring his career total to 19. He won for Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar; Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song and Top R&B Song.

Pop Smoke’s five awards were for Top Billboard 200 Album, Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist and Top Rap Album.

Drake remains the most awarded BBMAs honoree of all time. He was joined on stage by by his son Adonis, mother Sandi Graham, father Dennis Graham and several friends as he earnestly accepted his artist of the decade honor.

Following an introductory video, Drake said, “That video was really full of a lot of confidence and bravado, but the truth is, I’m really bad at taking compliments… I’m really self-conscious about my music, and even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better. I rarely celebrate anything. And just for anyone watching this that’s wondering how this happened, that’s really the answer: being so unsure how you’re getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.” He described himself as “feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night.

“I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, because to be honest, I don’t quite understand it myself,” Drake added. “I just know that I’ve spent an incalcuable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight for once I’m sure as hell we did something right.” He added a message “to all my peers: All of your decisions and the music you make really does keep me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next.”

It was bring-your-child-to-work night, as Drake was not the only one lifting up a son or daughter. Pink not only included her daughter in the proceedings but had Willow, 9, take part in an aerial ballet set to a song they recently released as a duet, “Cover Me in Sunshine.” It was the beginning of a medley that Pink did of her greatest hits prior to being handed the Icon Award by her childhood crush, Jon Bon Jovi.

The show took place in front of a fully vaccinated, fully masked live audience in the plaza outside L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre, with winners emerging from an enclosed “backstage” area to accept their awards with their backs to the crowd — most of them remembering to turn around and give the fans a wave. Some of the performances took place live on the plaza, while others were recorded inside the theater without an audience. BTS filed its performance from Korea, and Duran Duran did the same from London.

A full list of winners (most presented off-camera):

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: The Weeknd

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]: Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga “Chromatica”

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Dynamite”

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Top Rock Song: AJR “Bang!”

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”

TOTAL WINS BY ARTIST (In Numerical Order)

The Weeknd (10): Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar; Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song, Top R&B Song

Pop Smoke (5): Top Billboard 200 Album, Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album

Bad Bunny (4): Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album, Top Latin Song

BTS (4): Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

Gabby Barrett (3): Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Song, Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Morgan Wallen (3)*: Top Country Album, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist

DaBaby (2): Top Rap Song, Top Streaming Song

Drake (2): Artist of the Decade, Top Streaming Songs Artist

Elevation Worship (2): Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Song

Kanye West (2): Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Song

Lady Gaga (2): Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Album

Machine Gun Kelly (2): Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album

Roddy Ricch (2): Top Rap Song, Top Streaming Song

Taylor Swift (2): Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist

AJR (1): Top Rock Song

Brandon Lake (1): Top Christian Song

Carrie Underwood (1): Top Christian Album

Charlie Puth (1): Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Doja Cat (1): Top R&B Female Artist

Eslabón Armado (1): Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]

Florida Georgia Line (1): Top Country Duo/Group

Jhay Cortez (1): Top Latin Song

Karol G (1): Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]

Maverick City Music (1): Top Gospel Album

Megan Thee Stallion (1): Top Rap Female Artist

P!NK (1): ICON Award

SAINt JHN (1): Top Dance/Electronic Song

Travis Scott (1): Top Gospel Song

