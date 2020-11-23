The Weeknd sports bandaged face at AMAs; Twitter has comments for 'Too Late' singer

The Weeknd failed to explain one thing when accepting his American Music Award for favorite soul/R&B album Sunday night – what was with the full-face bandage?

The red-suited singer sported black gloves and made no mention of the apparel as he dedicated the first award to the late Prince. He was still wearing the bandages during his live renditions of hit songs "In Your Eyes" (with Kenny G) and "Save Your Tears."

There was still no comment midway through the show, when the singer accepted the award for favorite soul/R&B song and then favorite male artist.

But don't fret, this is part of a continuing visual theme for The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

During the VMAs in August, he sported a bloody face injury when accepting his awards, part of his "After Hours" album aesthetic. The Weeknd showed face injuries in the video for the single "Blinding Lights," and he also wore a bandage with dried-blood makeup for his March "SNL" performance.

The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite soul/R&B album for "After Hours" at the American Music Awards.

In his music video for "Too Late," dropped last month, The Weeknd's decapitated head was found by two deranged superfans who had recently undergone a surgical procedure that required the full head bandages. The look appeared very similar to The Weeknd's AMA gear.

His press reps did not respond to a request for comment or elaboration.

Still, Twitter had many comments with the sight of Weeknd.

"when the weeknd said 'i can't feel my face when i'm with you' he wasn't joking," one Twitter user wrote, citing his song, "I Can't Feel My Face."

Another used a comical bandaged photo saying, "The Weeknd came out looking like."

"The weeknd needs a medic," wrote another.

Another user compared him to Joaquin Phoenix's red-suited "The Joker."

Given the evolving, expanding bandage trend, one Twitter user predicted a full-body plaster cast look for his upcoming Super Bowl LV appearance: "The Weeknd at the Super Bowl Halftime Show."

