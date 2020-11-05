The Weeknd sings in Spanish for the first time on remix of Maluma's 'Hawái'

The Weeknd surprised fans Thursday by dropping new music.

He joined Maluma for a remix of the Colombian singer's "Hawái" and, for the first time, sang in both English and Spanish.

The two teased they were working together earlier this week, posing for a photo together that The Weeknd shared on Instagram.

Maluma, 26, released "Hawái" July 29. It has topped Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart for eight weeks.

"I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on 'Hawái' remix," Maluma said in a press release. "He brought another flow to it and sang in both Spanish and English which is impressive."

Maluma and The Weeknd teamed up for a remix of "Hawái." More

The song chronicles a breakup, showing how things posted on Instagram aren't always what they appear to be. The steamy music video for "Hawái," featuring both Maluma and The Weeknd, was shot in Los Angeles.

It's been a busy and successful few years for both singers. Maluma (real name Juan Luis Londoño) won the 2018 Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album for "F.A.M.E." He was honored with the Spirit of Hope award at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards for his commitment to helping at-risk youth. "Hawái" has reached No. 1 on radio, Apple Music and Spotify in 17 countries around the globe.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) dropped "After Hours," his fourth studio album, on March 20. Singles "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights" both topped the Billboard Hot 100. He grabbed a pair of "Moon Person" statues at the MTV Video Music Awards: video of the year and best R&B for "Blinding Lights." The performer was somber onstage, dedicating his wins to police shooting victims Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.

Follow Gary Dinges on Twitter @gdinges

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Weeknd sings in Spanish for the first time Maluma's 'Hawái' remix