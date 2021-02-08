The Weeknd will tour After Hours in January 2022

The Weeknd reschedules After Hours tour dates to January 2022 (Getty Images)

The Weeknd rescheduled his After Hours tour dates, sharing that he would take the stage again starting January 2022.

The Super Bowl halftime show performer last hit the road in 2018, and has rescheduled his After Hours tour twice since the onset of Covid-19.

The tour will be in support of his After Hours album, which dropped in March 2020.

The newly rescheduled dates were released on Wednesday (3 February).

Tickets are on sale now for the rescheduled dates, while a press release notes that previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale beginning Monday, 8 February. He will play London, Manchester and Birmingham in the UK.

Speaking to Billboard about his plans for the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, said, “We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl."

Last week, Tesfaye claimed his halftime performance would not feature any special guests, as he planned on headlining solo.

The “Blinding Lights” star appeared on NFL Network on Thursday 4 February to give a few clues about what to expect from the show.

“I’ve been reading a lot of rumours... I wouldn’t bet on it,” he said regarding speculation over guest artists who might appear.

“There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah. There [are] no special guests,” he said.

