The Weeknd’s Manager Splashed Out $10 Million to Remodel This Stunning L.A. Estate

Originally built in 1988, this Los Angeles mansion was once an ultra-dated shrine to late-80s opulence, complete with frilly window treatments, a carpeted staircase and chintz galore. In 2018, the unloved Woodland Hills manor sold for just $1.5 million, according to public records, despite its five bedrooms and six baths in nearly 8,000 square feet of living space.

The new owners, a local couple in the food truck business, invested heavily in upgrading and expanding the property. Five years later, the house is back and has just sold for $9.8 million to Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, the music executive best known as the longtime co-manager of The Weeknd, whose recent After Hours Til Dawn tour raked in more than $350 million worldwide.

More from Robb Report

Perhaps it’s no surprise that a perfectionist like Slaiby was attracted to the newly renovated estate. After all, the place has everything — the enlarged main house now spans some 9,500 square feet and is joined by a 450-square-foot guesthouse and a separate poolside cabana. Spanning more than three-fourths of a full acre, the property is tucked away inside an exclusive guard-gated community and flaunts state-of-the-art Control4 home automation and Lutron lighting systems.

New enlarged windows flood the foyer with natural light.

Other brand-new amenities include a basketball court that is “NCAA regulation size,” per the listing, a six-hole putting green, a new sparkling pool with porcelain edges, a glass-walled spa and a soundproof movie theater with 4k surround-sound and a 10-foot screen. The cabana includes a massage room and a convenient full bathroom, and there’s also a full outdoor kitchen catering to the expansive backyard.

Inside, the decorative fireworks begin with a 10-foot pivot front door, which opens into a foyer with a towering ceiling and abundant natural light, while the kitchen is headlined by massive dual islands, both topped by textured caesarstone quartz. The primary bedroom is ensconced in its own private wing of the house and features a gas fireplace, spa-style bathrooms, two walk-in closets and a private balcony with a fire-pit.

Story continues

The 0.79-acre property backs up to a nature preserve, while the resort-style backyard features a poolside cabana and sports court.

And car enthusiasts will drool over the renovated three-car garage, which is now temperature-controlled and features epoxy floors and glass doors. Per the listing, a black Ferrari 458 Italia could “also be negotiated into the final sales price.” No word on whether the Ferrari actually changed hands, but Slaiby is a big fan of expensive cars, so it seems likely he was interested.

Though he’s still best known for his association with The Weeknd, Slaiby also manages Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, French Montana and Bebe Rexha through his SALXCO management firm. And in addition to the new Woodland Hills masterpiece, Slaiby and his former Miss USA wife Rima Fakih also maintain two multimillion-dollar homes in the nearby Encino neighborhood.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.