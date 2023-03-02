The Weeknd Lands His First Feature Film Role Opposite Jenna Ortega

The Weeknd is heading to the big screen for his feature film acting debut.

The film is currently untitled but will also star “Wednesday” and “Scream VI” actor Jenna Ortega and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Variety reports.

In addition to his leading role, the “Lights, Camera, Action” crooner — real name Abel Tesfaye — is producing the film. He also co-wrote the untitled movie with his producing partner Reza Fahim and the film’s director, Trey Edward Shults (“It Comes at Night”).

The film’s plot details and release date have not been announced yet.

The Weeknd made his acting debut in 2019 for Netflix’s crime thriller “Uncut Gems” in a cameo alongside comedian Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

While the untitled project will serve as the hitmaker’s first starring film role, he’s also set to appear with Lily-Rose Depp in HBO’s upcoming series “The Idol.” Co-created by “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson and Fahim, the acting pair will be joined onscreen by Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott and Hank Azaria.

An official premiere date for “The Idol” has yet to be announced, although in October, the Canadian superstar hinted on Instagram that fans can expect the mysterious cult drama to premiere this year.

In the drama series, the Grammy-winning artist stars as a “self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult” who “enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol,” played by Depp, according to the show’s synopsis.

On the music side of his career, The Weeknd announced the second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in November, which is set to begin June 10 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Idol” below.

