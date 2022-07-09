The Weeknd Forced to Postpone Concert in His Hometown of Toronto Due to Rogers Wireless Outage

The Weeknd

The Weeknd is postponing the first concert of his tour after a nationwide wireless outage in Canada.

The 32-year-old singer was supposed to begin his After Hours til Dawn Tour on Friday night at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto. However, due to an outage of Rogers Wireless, the largest wireless carrier in Canada, the show did not go on.

"I'm crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it's out of my hands because of the Rogers outage," he said in a statement on his Instagram Story. "Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best."

Added The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye): "This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you've been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can't wait to see you all."

Live Nation said via a statement on Twitter that the "Blinding Lights" singer was "onsite and ready to play" but had to postpone the concert because of the outage "as the venue's operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back."

On Friday night, Rogers said in part on its website that its "services are starting to recover" as their tech crews "are working hard to get everyone back online as quickly as possible."

Ahead of The Weeknd's concert, his fellow Toronto native Drake saluted the singer for booking such a large venue in their hometown.

The Weeknd and Drake

In a series of videos posted to his Instagram Story, Drake, 35, pointed out the exact spot he listened to The Weeknd's music for the first time.

"Okay, look. This right here, this little driveway area right here was the first place that I ever heard The Weeknd's music," the "Started from the Bottom" rapper said in a selfie-style video.

"Shoutout to Oliver [El-Khatib], of course, my brother. Oliver played me The Weeknd right here," recalled Drake. "This is my old building in Toronto. We were parked out here. It was raining."

"That same guy is selling out the SkyDome tomorrow," said Drake, referring to the venue's former name.

At the end of the clip, the "Toosie Slide" performer seemed to urge fans to follow The Weeknd's example and spend time on their craft, as success can come at any point.

"I just want anybody that's trying to do this s--- to understand I heard this man's music right here for the first time, pouring rain. It's a great life," concluded Drake.

The Weeknd announced the first leg of dates for his tour in March. The concerts, which also feature Doja Cat, are in support of his latest studio album, Dawn FM, and his 2020 album, After Hours.

The stadium tour was scheduled to launch in Toronto on Friday night; it will wrap up in Los Angeles in September.