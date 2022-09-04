The Weeknd forced to cancel concert after suddenly losing voice: 'My heart dropped'

The show couldn’t go on for The Weeknd, whose concert was derailed by an unexpected vocal issue.

The Canadian singer-songwriter was forced to abruptly cancel his show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday after suddenly losing his voice.

“(The Weeknd) just canceled his la show like 2 songs in from the stage at sofi stadium,” wrote Twitter user David Viramontes, along with video of the singer apologizing for the cancellation.

In the video, the “One Right Now” singer reassured fans this wouldn’t be the last they see of him.

"I'm going to make sure everybody’s good (and gets their) money back," The Weeknd told the audience. "But I'll do a show real soon for you guys."

"I can't give you what I want to give you," he added. “I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much.”

.@theweeknd just canceled his la show like 2 songs in from the stage at sofi stadium pic.twitter.com/0auaraL6tW — David Viramontes (@davidviramontes) September 4, 2022

The Weeknd further explained what happened during the concert in a Twitter post early Sunday.

"My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," The Weeknd wrote. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

USA TODAY has reached out to The Weeknd’s representatives for comment.

The Weeknd is currently on his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, which kicked off in Philadelphia in July following a series of postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues

“If The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ album is the equivalent of a dance party in purgatory, his live show is nothing less than a rave before the apocalypse,” wrote USA TODAY music critic Melissa Ruggieri in a review of the concert.

Following his scrubbed show in LA, The Weeknd is set to perform back-to-back shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Sept. 22-23.

The Grammy-winning singer’s latest album “Dawn FM,” released in January, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spawned four Billboard Hot 100 singles, including the top 10 hit “Take My Breath.”

On the road: The Weeknd tour kicks off with an apocalyptic stadium rave in Philadelphia

More: The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia gamely co-headline Coachella 2022 after Kanye West's exit

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Weeknd forced to cancel concert after losing voice mid-song