The Weeknd Fans Are Convinced These New Lyrics Confirm He's Dating Angelina Jolie

Rumors that The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are dating have been circulating for months now. Both have remained mum on the subject, but did The Weeknd just confirm their relationship in his new song? Some fans are convinced.

The new track, titled “Here We Go... Again”—off his new album, Dawn FM—contains lyrics talking about a “movie star.” And some think the “movie star” in question is Jolie.

“And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star,” The Weeknd sings on the track. “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell/But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts/'Cause baby girl, she a movie star/Baby girl, she a movie star/I told myself that I'd never fall/But here we go again.”

“my new girl, she a movie star” me: ang—angelina jolie?" one fan tweeted.

“The Weeknd says his girls a movie star so he’s really dating Angelina Jolie then??” added another listener.

“So the movie star is Angelina Jolie in here we go again, right?” wrote someone else.

So what is the truth? Well, The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie haven't confirmed their relationship. They've been spotted a few times having dinner, but insiders say this could've just been for business. “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” a source told told Page Six. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

That being said, here's what a source told Us Weekly back in September: “Both Angie and Abel are telling people they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on."

They added, “She’s definitely warming toward Abel. He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her.”

Maybe one way he did that was…writing a song about her. Let's file this under “wait and see.”

