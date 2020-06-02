The Weeknd donated $500,000 to orgs fighting for racial equality and asked those with “big pockets” to do the same

Earlier today, June 2nd, The Weeknd donated $500,000 to organizations fighting against racial inequality and for criminal justice reform in the United States after the unjust killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, gave $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights campaign, and $100,000 to National Bail Out. Now, the artist is encouraging others with “big pockets” to do the same.

“Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives,” The Weeknd wrote in an Instagram caption. “Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount. #blacklivesmatter.”

The Weeknd also included links to each organization in his Instagram Stories so that followers can easily swipe up and donate along with him if able.

The Weeknd made his donation after Mustafa the Poet tagged both him and Drake in an Instagram Stories post asking the artists to match his donation to National Bail Out for $400. “My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd,” Mustafa wrote in his Stories. “Swipe up & match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let’s help reunite black families.”

And both artists did just that and more.

The streets said they need receipts 💅🏾MashaAllah pic.twitter.com/VmdWd6lKEB — Mustafa (@MustafaThePoet) June 1, 2020

Black Lives Matter is an organization “whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.” Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights campaign started a legal defense initiative for protestors, and National Bail Out works to “end systems of mass incarceration,” which disproportionately affects Black communities.

To get involved in the fight alongside The Weeknd, donate to the above organizations, if possible. As he said, any small amount is a step in the right direction.