The Weeknd dominates Billboard Music Awards with 10 wins; See the full list of winners

Jennifer McClellan, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The Weeknd cleaned up at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, taking home 10 trophies.

Nominated for a leading 16 awards, The Weeknd's wins – including top artist and top hot 100 artist – brings his career total to 19, placing him in the top five winners of all time behind Drake, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Garth Brooks.

The Weeknd followed up his sweep with a wild performance of "Save Your Tears," as he swapped backup dancers for automobiles.

Nick Jonas hosted the live awards show held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and closed the night with a Jonas Brothers performance of their new Marshmello collab "Leave Before You Love Me."

Drake, who came into the night as the winningest artist with 27 trophies, added another for top streaming songs artist, by night’s end. The rapper was honored as the artist of the decade, and brought his son Adonis onstage to celebrate the milestone.

Gabby Barrett won bigat Billboard Awards with three wins, but that gold dress stole the show

Stunning:Pink, 9-year-old daughter Willow's emotional aerial performance at Billboard Music Awards

Morgan Wallenwins top Billboard Music Awards country honors, despite being banned from ceremony

Pink was the recipient of tonight's Icon Award. The "Raise Your Glass" singer is the 10th person to receive the award, joining the ranks of Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Cher. She was joined onstage by 9-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, for a stunning aerial performance.

Other notable performances of the night included BTS' debut of their second English-language single, "Butter," Colombian artist Karol G made her BBMAs performance debut, Doja Cat and SZA opened up the show with their hit song "Kiss Me More," and the legendary Alicia Keys celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album "Songs in A Minor" with a medley performance, after a touching tribute from Michelle Obama.

Alicia Keys performs.

The Billboard Music Awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021.

Here are the nominees and winners:

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform.

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

WINNER: BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

WINNER: Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Friends and family look on as Drake accepts the artist of the decade award while he holds his son Adonis Graham.

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

WINNER: BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

WINNER: DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Country Artist

WINNER: Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

WINNER: Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

WINNER: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby “My Turn”

WINNER: Pop Smoke "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon"

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

WINNER: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

WINNER: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners: See the full list

