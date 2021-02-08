The Weeknd delivers an eccentric Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Weeknd, accompanied by dancers in red suits with bandaged faces, performed a medley of his hits during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The singer started the show off with a rendition of "Starboy," and followed up with some of his biggest songs, including "Can't Feel My Face," "Blinding Lights," and "I Feel It Coming." As promised, there were no surprise or special guests. Watch some of the highlights below.
.@TheWeeknd kicks off the #PepsiHalftime show with Starboy! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/DFAi1LNtNl
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
BLINDING LIGHTS @TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/Qv9yyW8wED
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
