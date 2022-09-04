The Weeknd cancels Los Angeles concert mid-song after losing his voice: 'I'm devastated'

Jessica Wang
·2 min read
The Weeknd cancels Los Angeles concert mid-song after losing his voice: 'I'm devastated'

The Weeknd abruptly canceled the second of his sold-out show in Los Angeles on Saturday after he lost his voice.

The "Blinding Lights" singer, whose real name Abel Tesfaye, stopped the concert at SoFi Stadium about four songs into his set and apologized to concert-goers for the turn of events. "This is killing me," he told the audience. "I don't want to stop the show, but I can't give you the concert that I want to give you right now."

Mandatory Credit: Giles Harrison/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (13361795g) The Weeknd performs onstage at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca The Weeknd in concert, Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Sep 2022
Mandatory Credit: Giles Harrison/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (13361795g) The Weeknd performs onstage at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca The Weeknd in concert, Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Sep 2022

Giles Harrison/London Entertainment/Shutterstock The Weeknd canceled his Los Angeles concert mid-song after losing his voice

"I'm going to make sure everybody's good, get your money back, and I'll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it," the apologetic musician continued. "I wanted you guys to know that I can't give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I'm so sorry. I love you guys so much."

The Grammy winner said he was "devastated" in a statement shared on Twitter later in the evening. "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," the Weeknd explained. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here." The singer promised to make amends with a rescheduled date.

A concert attendee reported pandemonium after the cancellation to EW, noting that SoFi staff scrambled for a mass exodus that occurred sooner than expected.

The Weeknd began the first of the SoFi Stadium shows on Friday, which was the latest leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. His first evening in Los Angeles featured an appearance from his The Idol costar Lily-Rose Depp, who introduced the singer while in character, calling the Weeknd by his character's name, Tedros.

"I've had a tough year, and there were moments where I didn't know I was going to make it," Depp said, according to Billboard. "But then I thought of you and your grace. Tonight is incredibly special, because I have the opportunity to introduce you to the love of my life — the man who pulled me through the darkest hours and into the light. Tedros, will you please join us?"

The next scheduled tour dates will be at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sept. 22 and 23.

