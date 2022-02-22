The Weeknd Announces TV Special for Latest Album Dawn FM : 'I'm Ecstatic'

the weeknd

Virisa Young

The Weeknd has more good news to share with his fans!

The Canadian pop star, 31, has announced the release of a TV special based on his latest album Dawn FM that will premiere on Prime Video this weekend.

The television special, titled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, was created by the singer in collaboration with creative director La Mar C. Taylor and director Micah Bickham.

In addition to the special, the show will be featured as an eight-track live EP on the Amazon Music platform, NME reports.

The Weeknd new album : dawn FM

The Weeknd Twitter

The "Blinding Lights" musician expressed his excitement while discussing his latest TV project.

"I'm ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I've ever done," the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said. "Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club."

Last month, Tesfaye dropped his fifth album Dawn FM on Jan. 7 — less than a week after announcing the project.

The album that consists of 16 tracks and runs about 52 minutes includes contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin, Calvin Harris and Uncut Gems co-director Josh Safdie.

Tesfaye previously released one of his tracks "Take My Breath" in August to give his fans their first taste of the album. The song was later featured in an Olympic promo for the U.S. women's track and field team.

Dawn FM comes after the release of his 2020 album, After Hours. Speaking to GQ last year, The Weeknd said his most recent project is "the album I've always wanted to make."

"What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one. So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me," he explained. "I want to do this forever. And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I'm not going to step away from it."

The "Starboy" singer is scheduled to travel worldwide this summer for the After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour, though tour dates have yet to be announced.

"Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums," a message on his website read. "Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale."

Last Saturday, the Weeknd celebrated his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas. The event was attended by his famous friends and other celebrity guests, including Drake, Future, Tristan Thompson and Hilary Duff.

At the party, the Grammy-winning artist wore a one-of-a-kind varsity jacket inspired by his album Dawn FM and created by event sponsor Roots.