Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading Sees You Meeting Someone New

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!

A GENERAL CARD FOR EVERYONE: ACE OF CUPS

ace of cups

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

Life is so exciting and unpredictable, largely because of other people! You never who you might meet, who you could fall in love with, who has opportunities for you, who can teach you, and who is here to direct you to a new path. Notice new faces, new influences, and new ideas this week. There are new people emerging in your world; welcome them in, get to know them, and make this a really social week. The Ace of Cups hints that you're about to meet some people who will make a huge and positive difference in your life, in one way or another.

ARIES: THE HERMIT

the hermit

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

You get bored easily, and you don’t like routine or overly complicated tasks. You can put things off that you don’t want to do and find a gazillion other things to do instead! Sorry Aries, but The Hermit is calling. This means you need to set aside a chunk of quiet, solo time to put your attention into something routine, dull, complicated, and very necessary. Think paperwork, legalities, research, life admin, budgets, etc. Whatever it is, it needs your focus. The sooner you get into it… the sooner you can get out of it and have fun, okay?

TAURUS: FOUR OF WANDS

4 of wands

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

The Four of Wands is a call to action to step up to the next level, whatever that may be. It can hint at a period of study, or a promotion, or even a location change linked to broader responsibilities or rewards. You have fulfilled the potential of your current situation, and you’re about to start outgrowing your surroundings. Look to the next horizon and set yourself a fresh goal. Think about location. Are you ready to move? Think about levels. What is the next one?

Story continues

GEMINI: EIGHT OF WANDS

8 of wands

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

Your Mercury ruler makes you an enthusiastic communicator, a skilled elevator-pitch-giver, and a useful persuader. You can charm people. The Eight of Wands asks you to use these skills this week. Mingle, look for the action, and put yourself in the middle of it all. Find things out, ask questions, tell stories, suggest ideas, brainstorm, and ask for advice. What you learn this week will prove invaluable.

CANCER: QUEEN OF PENTACLES

queen of pentacles

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

Although this Queen represents earth signs, you still have a lot in common with her because she’s all about security, comfort, wealth, and practical action. That’s the tone of this week. You are in action mode. You're focused on your sense of security, your wellbeing, and your finances. You want to feel in control, stable, and on top of it all. Take measures to make that a reality. Get good advice and then act on it. Just a few simple steps can make all the difference. You need this.

LEO: SEVEN OF PENTACLES

7 of pentacles

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

Not everything in life is built to last, and realizing that is a sign of maturity. Everything has a life cycle, a season, and a purpose. And when it’s done, it’s done, and there’s no sense in holding on. It becomes dead weight. The Seven of Pentacles asks you to adopt a slightly ruthless but pragmatic mindset this week. Start to notice what is running its course in your life. Some things are nearing the end of their usefulness. Start to consider replacing them.

VIRGO: NINE OF WANDS

9 of wands

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

You can do it, Virgo, I swear you can. I know you doubt yourself, but focus on pushing past your doubts and silencing your inner judgment. Just start taking action and moving towards resolution. When your plans actually in motion, the fear and dread will totally fade, and before you know it, you’ll be halfway to completion. The Nine of Wands is a major reassurance that you’ve got this, you can handle this, and it will be all over in a week’s time. And then you can celebrate!

LIBRA: FOUR OF CUPS

4 of cups

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

Shake it all up a little this week, Libra. You are ready for a change. The Four of Cups is an early warning signal that life could be heading towards the mundane, and you like things a little spicier than that! Nothing drastic is required, just a few tweaks. A change of scenery, a new lewk, a reservation to a newly opened venue, even just a hot girl walk somewhere different. Insert newness and you'll feel better than ever.

SCORPIO: STRENGTH

strength

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

Strength is about more than brute force, confidence, or resilience. Patience, compassion, mercy, wisdom, and bravery are all forms of strength. We tend to find our depth of strength grows as we get older, because we gain more life experience. Scorpio, you were born strong, so your evolution is an interesting one. Perhaps you don’t change as much as others, but you're always at the top of the list when it comes to character strength and personal power. Use this gift this week. Wield it for good. Be a bright light.

SAGITTARIUS: THE HIEROPHANT

the hierophant

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

You’re looking for a mentor, a role model, a person to inspire and challenge you. The Hierophant shows that this is the week to find them! Whether this is for career, personal, creative, physical, or spiritual reasons, you will notice an individual who fits the profile. You must reach out to them—send that email, book that appointment, take that class, etc. It doesn’t have to be formal; it can be casual and social. But deep down, you will KNOW this is that person.

CAPRICORN: DEATH

death

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

Death is a powerful card of transformation, change, progress and reinvention. You are revolutionizing things in your world. Each change will trigger another one, creating a halo effect of renewal. This is a wonderful phase of your life. Embrace it and use it to advance your best self and your ideal life as far as you possibly can. Weeks like this are rare. Don’t run from the chaos or uncertainty. Instead, leap into it and trust that you’re being guided to bigger, better, brighter prospects and opportunities. Be positive and proactive. Enjoy yourself!

AQUARIUS: TWO OF CUPS

2 of cups

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

Lean into your love life, Aquarius, and tell them how you really feel. Better yet, SHOW them. Think: Grand gestures, surprises, treats, declarations, even proposals! Make it romantic, make it special, and make it memorable. The Two of Cups is a happy partnership card, hinting at rekindled passions and bonding, as well as new love. If you’re single and looking, keep an eye out for water signs (Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio). Cupid is in town for the week.

PISCES: SEVEN OF SWORDS

7 of swords

Margie Rischiotto+Rider-Waite

Don’t get dragged into any drama this week. Sidestep the gossip. Retreat from the feuding. Ignore the backbiting. The Seven of Swords reveals that there’s a storm brewing nearby and you could easily, with the best of intentions, get swept into its path. Avoid the drama. They started it, so let them handle it. You don’t need to mediate, heal, or negotiate. Nope. Not today, Pisces. Just avoid the bad vibes.

You Might Also Like