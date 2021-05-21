Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends May 17-May 21.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
C&F Financial Cp .40 from .38
Haverty Furniture .25 from .22
Haverty Furniture A .23 from .20
Hyster-Yale Materials .3225 from .3175
Investors Title Co .46 from .44
iStar .125 from .11
J&J Snack Foods .633 from .575
Jack in the Box .44 from .40
Kearny Financial Cp .10 from .08
Lenox International .92 from .77
Masco Corp .235 from .14
Monro Inc .24 from .22
Northrop Grumman 1.57 from 1.45
Sealed Air .20 from .16
Superior Group of Cos .12 from .10
Union Pacific 1.07 from .97
Werner Enterprises .12 from .10
Reduced Dividends
National Bankshares .70 from .72
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
SuRo Capital 2.50
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Assertio Holdings 1 for 4 reverse split
Onconova Therapeutics 1 for 15 reverse split
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Oatly Group AB ADS
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Lianluo Smart Ltd to Newegg Commerce Inc
The Associated Press