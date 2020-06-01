WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (25-31 May)

The Run for Heroes wristband for participants and frontline healthcare staff. (PHOTO: Run for Heroes)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (25-31 May):

Run for Heroes to support frontline healthcare staff

The Run for Heroes 2020 virtual running initiative was launched on Wednesday (27 May) to build a national movement of support for Singapore’s healthcare and service frontline staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will take part in a 1-kilometre virtual run, and upon completion of the run, they will receive a red-and-white wristband while another wristband will be sent to a frontline staff with a personalised message of gratitude for their efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. All participants and frontline staff are encouraged to wear their wristbands as Singapore celebrates National Day on 9 August.

Run for Heroes will also seek to raise funds for The Courage Fund, which provides relief and support to all who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Supported by Sport Singapore through the Active Enabler Programme and #SGUnited, the initiative will run until 8 August, and aims to attract 500,000 runners and distribute 1 million wristbands. To register, participants can sign up on the Run for Heroes 2020 website for $9.50 per 1km slot.

To mark the launch, the initiative has adopted as its official theme song, an original composition by local music duo Jack and Rai titled “Hero”.





