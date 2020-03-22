WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (16-22 March)

Tampines Rovers striker Boris Kopitovic raises his arms in triumph as his team celebrate their 4-0 Singapore Premier League win over Lion City Sailors. (PHOTO: SPL/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (16 to 22 March):

Tampines Rovers trounce Lion City Sailors 4-0

Tampines Rovers stayed top of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) with a 4-0 demolition of the Lion City Sailors at Our Tampines Hub on Wednesday (18 March), with goals from Boris Kopitovic (60th minute), Zehrudin Mehmedovic (70th), Jordan Webb (79th) and Nur Muhammad Shah Shahiran (82nd).

It was a chastening defeat for the Sailors, the league’s first privatised club, who had recruited top players during the pre-season. They lie eighth in the nine-team SPL with one point from two matches.

In other league matches this week, Balestier Khalsa drew 2-2 with Hougang United at Bishan Stadium on Wednesday, while Tanjong Pagar United also drew 2-2 with Albirex Niigata Singapore at Jurong East Stadium on Saturday.

Income Eco Run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Income Eco Run 2020, which was scheduled to take place on 26 April, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All registered participants will receive a full refund of entry fees paid. Refunds will be made directly to participants via the mode of payment used during registration. This process will take eight to 10 weeks.

Suzuki to sponsor AFF Football Championship for 7th time

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced that it will be the title sponsor for this year’s ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Football Championship for the seventh successive occasion.

The AFF Suzuki Cup is schedule to kick off in October, leading up to the final in December. Vietnam are the defending champions, beating Malaysia 3-2 in the 2018 Cup final.

ASEAN Para Games postponed to October

The 10th ASEAN Para Games, originally planned to be held in the Philippines in January, has been rescheduled for a second time to 3 to 9 October, after a video conference meeting by the ASEAN Para Sports Federation on Thursday (19 March).

The Games was initially postponed to 21 to 27 March due to lack of funds to stage the event, but was then postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates will serve to help the Philippines ASEAN Para Games organising committee with necessary arrangements and preparations.





