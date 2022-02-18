ABN AMRO

Weekly progress on ABN AMRO's share buyback programme

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 10 February 2022 up to and including 17 February 2022 a total of 4,106,902 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €13.05 for a total amount of €53,610,416

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at www.abnamro.com/en/home/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €53,610,416 representing 10.7% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)





