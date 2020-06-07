Your Weekly Horoscope for the Week of June 8, 2020

Greetings, it's your weekly horoscope. Gemini season is a reminder that both listening and asking yourself clarifying questions is an essential component of communication, especially in this moment. Practice self-care by attending to your nervous system with whatever makes you feel happy and grounded—and if you need to take a time-out from screens or virtual meetings, do it. A little healthy "me" time will center your thoughts and prepare you to take actions that count. If in doubt, ask yourself what the person who most inspires you would do, then heed the answer. Read on to discover what's in store for your sign during the week of June 6 through to June 14, 2020, and then get to know your rising sign.

Aries | Aries rising

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Balance expressing your ideas into rapid action with self-care this week. Take time out to listen to your inner voice for guidance on your next direction and to recharge your batteries. Meditation or artistic pursuits that allow you to channel your creative side will prove beneficial. Thursday is not the time to push ahead with socially-distant plans—stay in and just kick back. The weekend is especially potent for creativity and finding your bliss, so be kind to yourself first, and you’ll have more than enough to share with others later.

Taurus | Taurus rising

This week compassionate action for the greater good is highlighted. Consider giving your energy and practical skills to a group or cause that could do with your help. Some friends may need your steady hand this week, so remind them you're here to help. Watch spending leaks midweek— it's not the time to buy into an expensive club or subscription and if you're able to donate to causes, make sure the orgs are legit.

Gemini | Gemini rising

This is your week to ask 'what would a compassionate leader do?' and consider the directive your inner self sends you. Model kindness in action and make the most of your platform or workplace to demonstrate how to balance your heart with your head. People are watching your movements this week, and you can achieve some magic if you follow your intuition. Go with your gut and have faith in your actions, especially over the weekend. Synchronicity may play a big part in your week, so note any signs and signals that resonate with you or feel like they could be sending a message.

Story continues

Cancer | Cancer rising

This week is about walking the walk. As your views on the world are put to the test, how will you respond? There's the standard-issue response, and then there's your inner calling; what you know in your heart is the right way for you. Compassion is key. This week your faith will be tested so seek guidance from the right people if that helps. If the advice resonates and feels right, go with it. If not, sift out what works to forge your own path of action.

Leo | Leo rising

This week the urge to merge is compelling; you may feel called to explore a deeper emotional and intimate landscape with someone special. If so, allow time and space for the magic to happen. Around Thursday, obligations to friends, a group, or a cause will compete for you to show up and be at your best. This is an excellent opportunity to shine and connect with like-minded people, be acknowledged, and exercise your creative or leadership skills. Give time to both in order to minimize conflict because these two areas of life may not play well at the moment.

Virgo | Virgo rising

Magical merging with your partner or a special person is on the cards for you this week. You may even meet a kind-hearted or artistic person who totally 'gets' you. Meanwhile, this area of life is at odds with your career and public image, so be sure not to check out on your obligations there. Give time to both areas, especially midweek, when the tension is at maximum.

Libra | Libra rising

Follow your bliss at work this week in whatever form you're called to. Kind-hearted leadership is called for, especially if colleagues are feeling unsure about circumstances. If you're unclear on your own direction, go with your intuition. This isn't a week for knowing all the answers—be receptive to feedback and put it into play. Global events make it hard for you to focus this week, but get work done that you can be proud of. Don't forget to tend to yourself, as well.

Scorpio | Scorpio rising

Meeting a kindred spirit may feel like fate this week as you follow your interests and let go with some creative self-expression. No matter how close you feel your connection is, it's okay to keep your secrets close to your chest until your trust has been earned. Don't feel pressured to divulge. And don't urge anyone else to either. If it's meant to be, things will unfold in their own time. On the work front, aim to produce sensitive, quality results and think about asking difficult questions.

Sagittarius | Sagittarius rising

Your domestic scene is where you'll find your bliss, especially over the weekend, so fire up your Netflix queue, your yoga app, your oven—whatever brings you chilled-out joy. Charge your home by putting your energy into it with intention and physically fluffing the cushions, and using your inner guide to Feng Shui the energy to flow harmoniously. There might be some tension as well as an opportunity for positive growth and change right now; however, a calm home base is vital to your ability to make a difference as well as push your needle forward.

Capricorn | Capricorn rising

This week, be receptive to new information. You may be able to lend a hand in your community if it needs more hands-on-deck, so balance that with your work obligations which are plentiful as always, diligent Capricorn. If possible, combine the two by enlisting colleagues to pitch in, educate each other, or help organize, even if it's virtually. Balance duty with self-care and allow yourself a little luxury in whatever form that takes for you.

Aquarius | Aquarius rising

With so much time spent indoors, the urge to splurge on fashion, fun, and new tech toys might have been building over the last month. Check all costs involved if you treat yourself, as your money zone is important to examine right now. Better yet, you may also feel compassionate with your cash and be willing to donate to known charities and established causes that could use your help right now. A worthy expense if ever there was one.

Pisces | Pisces rising

Your brand of heart-led leadership is needed this week, so be the example and show others how it's done. Let intuition guide your direction as the path may not be apparent. How can you be of service, and how are you called to step up? You're especially sensitive to what others are going through, so make it clear you're there for them. Be sure to save some of that compassion for yourself, too. Don't beat yourself up when thinking about things you could have done better—just do them now.

Vanessa Montgomery—aka Astro All-Starz—is a professional counseling astrologer and author of Star Power: A Simple Guide to Astrology for the Modern Mystic. Aimed at enlightenment and seeing past labels to the oneness that unites us all, Montgomery’s work also helps navigate the practical essentials with grounded cosmic intel. Her motto: Free your mind, own your power, create your world.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

