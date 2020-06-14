Your Weekly Horoscope for the Week of June 15, 2020

Greetings, your weekly horoscope has arrived. Cancer season calls us to dial-up our empathy factor this week as the sun is shining through the lens of the compassionate crab. Find your center so you can reach out to others from a confident place. The weekend's new moon shines on your home and (chosen) family, urging you to let go of past drama. Mercury begins its three-week backspin so don't take communication fails personally. Do reflect on your feelings, but also on your responses. Speak and listen from your heart to correct any misunderstandings. Read on to discover what's in store for your sign during the week of June 15 through to June 21, 2020, and then get to know your rising sign.

Aries | Aries rising

Starting this weekend, Aries, the sun lights up your nest for the next month, prompting you to rethink all things home, family, and perhaps where you put down future roots. This is your week to dig in and feel out what and who makes you feel safe, loved, and nurtured. What functionality do you need from your home? Review, research, and set your intentions for precisely what you want and need, then take action once you're more clear; in about three weeks. This is not the time to hastily sign a new lease or secure a down payment, but it's worth getting conversations started.

Taurus | Taurus rising

This week, address your communication style. Learning to speak with genuine feeling and listening to what others mean from the emotion in their voice rather than what they say is key. In the coming days, consider a short, safe trip if possible, as it might open your heart and relax you. If you prefer to stick to the homefront, start a big project and immerse yourself in the journey. This is the time to cultivate and nurture new and existing relationships—and the time to think about letting go of those that don't serve you.

Gemini | Gemini rising

This week kicks off a month of money matters, starting with reviewing your financial mindset and values. What do you spend most of your cash on? How do you invest or re-invest? Do you spend on items with inherent value or will that help you make more? This is the week to think seriously about your financial future. You might be tempted to splash out on something impulsive this week but before you do, check your emotional connection to the possession and make sure it'll enrich your life in some way.

Cancer | Cancer rising

Happy birthday Cancer! This is your season which also marks the beginning of the first delightful days of summer. With the sun spotlighting your sign for the next month, you'll be shining extra bright, so put your best foot forward and make the most of it by challenging yourself to reach out and explore new emotional or business connections. Review your direction over the next three weeks. With all the changes in the world, you may be ready to tweak your outlook. In the best of times, this would be an optimal week to rebrand somehow or update your personal look. It's easier said than done in the current climate so save the new haircut or wardrobe upgrade for mid-July or later.

Leo | Leo rising

Rest in your quiet space, Leo. This week is all about kicking back, dropping out of your head, and processing everything that's impacted you during the last few months. There's been a lot of change, so take time to recharge your batteries so you're ready to make power moves once we're in Leo season later this summer. Set your intentions on establishing clear connections to those you want to reach, whether it's the CEO or a potential love interest. For now, soothe your soul with meditation, music, food, long walks, books, or whatever unwinds you. Revel in the feelings that bubble up as you lose yourself in your choice of escape.

Virgo | Virgo rising

The spotlight moves from your career zone into your social sphere later this week, so expect invitations to attend virtual events or requests contribute in some way. Make the most of new social connections by reaching out and standing firm on you want to be a part of and what you don't. You may decide to join a new group, create one, or cut ties with memberships or monthly subscriptions that no longer interest you. Generally, the next month is about carefully cultivating your connections and feeling good about everything—and everyone—you're involved with.

Libra | Libra rising

With so many changes happening around the world, this is the perfect time to focus on your career direction. While this area is lit up over the next month, it's also time for you to review it. Consider what you want to achieve, revamp your resume, and prepare for course correction if there's a gap between what you want to be known for and what you're currently doing. Visualize and set your intentions on creating the career you want and make sure you traverse every avenue that'll get you closer.

Scorpio | Scorpio rising

You've been mulling over the big picture with all the extra downtime lately, Scorpio, and the spotlight is on your zone of higher education, media, teaching, and your general philosophy on life. Indulge tough questions around love, career, and where you choose to set down roots. The next three weeks are about reassessment, looking into what skills you need to step into the experiences you want in life. Let go of what doesn't serve you and set your intentions on pursuing what does.

Sagittarius | Sagittarius rising

Set the lighting to sultry as your sex and intimacy zone is in focus during the next month. Prepare to get up close and personal with your desires as well as any walls you've built to protect yourself. It might be time to soften them with compassion. It's time to review what you want to share and experience, and what it's time to let go of. And if anyone has your heart at the moment, if it's time to open the door a little bit more. Set your intentions on having both freedom and trust with someone that mutually amplifies you.

Capricorn | Capricorn rising

The sun is in your opposite sign of Cancer for the next month, which means equal relationships of all kinds are in the spotlight. Work into this polarity sharing you feelings with the connections that cause you tension, whether that's colleagues, family, or friends, and try softening your views. It's okay to express your thoughts and vulnerabilities rather than shoulder all the work or emotional labor, if that's your issue. You'll solve more challenges when you admit you have them.

Aquarius | Aquarius rising

Midweek your mind turns to work, health, and daily routine as the sun spotlights this area over the next month. For the next three weeks, reevaluate but don't make any binding decisions just yet. What needs to change in your work zone to make you excited and energized every day? How can you incorporate routines that support your health with daily self-care? Connection and compassion on the job are essential this month, so take extra time out for meaningful one-on-ones, even if they're virtual. Set your intentions over the weekend to think about the type of work that truly utilizes your skills, contributes to your sense of belonging, and maybe even gives you a much-needed feeling of job security.

Pisces | Pisces rising

There's action in your romance zone from midweek with some tweaking, reassessment, and a solar eclipse of the heart. Let go of anything that's no longer fun for you, and set your intentions on calling in what is. This is not the time for all work and no play. If you've been ignoring your inner child, take note and be open to what she's asking. Is there something you've always thought you'd try but still haven't? A creative pursuit, a sport, a routine, or any type of self-expression? This is your week.

Vanessa Montgomery—aka Astro All-Starz—is a professional counseling astrologer and author of Star Power: A Simple Guide to Astrology for the Modern Mystic. Aimed at enlightenment and seeing past labels to the oneness that unites us all, Montgomery’s work also helps navigate the practical essentials with grounded cosmic intel. Her motto: Free your mind, own your power, create your world.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

