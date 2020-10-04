Your Weekly Horoscope, October 4th to October 10th: Expect a Vibrant Calm Energy to Affect Your Relationships

Getty Images

This weekly horoscope is rhetorically calmer than the past few, but still has a lot of pop and sizzle to it. Pluto, which is in Capricorn, ends its retrograde story that began on April 25th. The direct station of transformative Pluto will put a temporary pin on love triangles and power struggles—at least for a moment.

Mercury, which is in Scorpio, and Uranus, which is retrograde in Taurus, oppose each other on October 7th, adding sparkiness and insightfulness to communications. Warning: Travel may be erratic as a result. Mars, which is retrograde in Aries, and Pluto square off on October 9th, escalating jealousies you may have with others (or vice versa). On October 10th, Mars retrograde aligns with the Nodes of Destiny, pushing you to take action around your community and how you relate to your peers. Venus, which is in Virgo, gently connects with Uranus on October 10th. This will add vibrancy and ingenuity to your romantic relationships and finances.

Scroll below to read your weekly horoscope. Make sure to look at your rising sign, too.

Aries

Balancing your checkbook is extremely challenging these days. No matter how much money you seem to save, it’s never enough to cover your late-night impulse buys. Be careful and cognizant of your spending this week because it may lead to a complete depletion of funding in your bank account.

Taurus

Your past clandestine activities are coming out. While you may want to hide away and cry over this situation, you’ll come to see that this won’t affect your life in any way. It’s not that people don’t care, they are just willing to give you the benefit of the doubt.

Gemini

You often give people too many excuses for their actions because you hate conflict. However, you’re now discovering that sometimes you have to set limits to ensure that no one oversteps their boundaries and says things they regret. This will help you avoid drama and arguments down the road.

Cancer

Relationships are beginning to be more balanced. Now, you will find that all the jealousy and power struggles you have been experiencing are ending and resolving themselves—at least for the moment. Enjoy the emotional reprieve that will be happening in your intimate relationships this week. Live life drama free.

Leo

Your friendships are evolving at the moment. But, be advised that certain members of your squad may be envious of your success. Don’t feel bad for your achievements. You deserve to enjoy the fruits of your labor shade free without any hate from those you care about. You got this!

Virgo

There has been a lot of uncertainty and intensity surrounding your love life. This week, your relationship is getting a lot less confusing and complicated because you and your partner are defining your situations. But, the question is: “Is the spark still there now that there is no more drama?”

Libra

Work has been a little crazy lately. You totally need a moment away from your emails and Slack messages. Find a few peaceful moments this week in which you can decompress and zen out. TBH, it will definitely make you feel a million times better and energetically revived.

Scorpio

There’s some messy drama headed your way that will affect the relationship with your crush or S.O. Here’s the real tea: Everything you are experiencing is miscommunication between the both of you. Before you start fighting, try to compromise and understand each other. This will help you avoid arguing.

Sagittarius

Time to face the facts, Sag. You are a flirt and there’s nothing wrong with it. You’re a free spirit who enjoys the company of many people and crushes. Just be careful not to promise more than you can give, if you are not wanting to commit. Be honest.

Capricorn

Life has been unpredictable and erratic for a while. All of these intense matters that have been circling your orb are beginning to simmer down. The rollercoaster ride isn’t over, but life is now becoming less intense and gentler. Enjoy the quiet moments that the cosmos are bringing you.

