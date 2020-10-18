Your Weekly Horoscope, October 18th to October 24th: A Tornado of Changes Will Affect Your Relationships

Getty Images

Ready or not, changes are coming to your friendships and love lives. For your weekly horoscope, you should try to embrace growth and transformation. Don’t run away from it!

The Libra sun squares off with Saturn, which is in Capricorn, on October 18th. This will make you feel unseen by others. Venus, which is in Virgo, opposes Neptune, which is retrograde in Pisces, on the same day. Be wary of the truth when it comes to love and money on the 18th.

The next day, Jupiter, which is in Capricorn, adds a dash of optimism to Venus. Mars, which is retrograde in Aries, also collides with Jupiter on the 19th, creating tensions and fraught emotions to rise.

On October 19th, Mercury, which is retrograde in Scorpio, and Uranus, which is retrograde in Taurus. You'll get clarity on past matters and relationships. Venus and the Nodes of Destiny square off on October 20th, pushing you to make major decisions around relationships and commitments. Venus and Pluto, which is in Capricorn, add power and dynamism to matters of the heart on October 21st. The sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd, lending intensity and valor to your life. And then Saturn pushes Venus to commit on the 24th.

Below is your weekly horoscope. Make sure to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Lean into your innate warrior and brave soul, Aries. Quit gaslighting and naysaying all of your visions to yourself. The truth of the matter is that you can attain anything and everything you want. Don’t shy away from a challenge or your passions. Believe in your dreams. You got this!

Taurus

In order to make the best decisions, you need to take a few risks. This will help you gauge whether or not your objectives are the right fit for you. Dipping your toes in the water is suggested to help you see if your goals are in line for you.

Gemini

Your squad is kinda frustrating you at the moment, which is making you need a little break from the messiness and theatrics of your friendships (their drama that they’re involving you in). Things will work out with your crew by midweek because they will start being more appreciative of you.

Cancer

Instead of waiting for things to happen to and for you, it’s time for you to make them become a reality. You can manifest your dreams and ensure they come true if you give it your all and believe in yourself. Then, the seemingly impossible will be extremely obtainable.

Leo

With an open mind, anything is possible. Before you lean into your fixed way of thinking and feeling, step out of your box and see matters from a different perspective. You will be able to understand your emotions and actions on a deeper level, which will help you to evolve.

Virgo

Before you get defensive about a situation with your crush or S.O., take a good look at your annoyances in the relationship. Look at the situation from their point of view. Then, you will be able to see your part in the matter rather than just simply blaming them.

Libra

Gossip isn’t fun, especially when it’s about you and not true (well, maybe like a gross exaggeration of facts). In order to stop the rumors from swirling around your peer group, be direct with the source. Tell them the complete truth to make sure the drama is put to rest.

Scorpio

A love triangle is brewing in your orb right now. A former love is running back towards you, right as you’re committing to someone new. Before you play an active part in this affair of sorts, set boundaries with your ex to ensure that they know you’re in another situationship.

Sagittarius

Your feelings are quick and fierce this week. Emotions are heightened and intense, resulting from your desire to be understood by your peers and family. When they don’t get you or attempt to meet you halfway, that’s when you get triggered. Discuss your sentiments openly before getting defensive with them.

Capricorn

It may appear that a colleague who you have begun to trust may be trying to usurp your throne at work. Before jumping to assumptions about the situation, take a step back, and reevaluate the situation. You could be projecting your frustrations or adding a little jealousy to your sentiments.

