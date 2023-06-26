Your weekly horoscope (26th June)

Bright flares visible near Sagittarius A seen in 2003 (Getty Images)

ARIES

If there’s a pile-up of things you haven’t said to those you hold dear, it won’t take much before you explode with fury. Keeping tight lipped will only bite you in the end, so clear the air.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

TAURUS

Already feeling delicate? Prepare to feel even more vulnerable. It’s a rare occasion, but this time words may penetrate your armour and leave a stain worse than red wine on a beige carpet.

GEMINI

Thanks to your short attention span, you tend to treat most things like a game. Don’t go gambling in your dating life as you might lose more than you think. Avoid a 10 Things I Hate About You situation.

CANCER

Before you find yourself in a nostalgic coma, just remember that there’s magic to come that will stretch your palette of possibility. Learn from the past, don’t stay stuck in it.

LEO

It’s worth taking a closer look at your current collaborations — particularly if money is involved. Double check that you’re working together in full integrity and put your best foot forward.

VIRGO

Mirror mirror on the wall, your relationships are the greatest reflections of them all. Is it possible that the standards you’ve been measuring everyone else against are the blind spots in your own rear view?

LIBRA

Your relationships are more than a concept or an accessory to feed the delusions of the ego — they are supposed to feel authentic, non-GMO and fad free. Do those around have a tin or beating heart?

SCORPIO

Tune out social media noise and pay attention to any day-to-day dilemmas. Try to remember your ‘why’ while considering your goals. This is the pillar that will stand firm no matter the weather.

SAGITTARIUS

It’s easy to get carried away with the buzz of a newer, shiner proposition, so look before you leap. Give yourself some time to mine through the Ts & Cs to avoid any whopping catastrophes.

CAPRICORN

Things might feel okay in your career arena, but there’s always room for improvement. Step outside the office and you’ll have a wider scope to spot what is silently glitching in the motherboard.

AQUARIUS

Send out a message in your group chat to see who is ripe and ready to join you on an exciting escapade. This is a trip to dose up on some good quality fun and embed wholesome memories.

PISCES

Feel out the rhythm of your wild and maddening ideas, or you’ll be left with regret in the near future. All we have is our ‘ikigai’ and if we trade it for living tight, sheltered lives, we’ll never be free.