Your weekly horoscope (19th June)

ARIES

Whether it’s a project or a person, before you commit, take some time to find out if it’s something that you can see yourself partnered with long term or if it’s a matter of pure convenience.

TAURUS

Who are you outside of the digital numbers in your banking app? A new self-exploratory journey begins when you remember that you — not your means — are the valuable resource.

GEMINI

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction, so collect all of the facts like Miss Marple. Patterns rarely lie and your smarts can sniff out what’s really happening behind the scenes. Call it out, don’t delay.

CANCER

Public glory isn’t the measure of success, so get into hermit mode and fill in the gaps in your knowledge. Many people are more concerned with how they appear, rather than what they know.

LEO

Different folk bring out your different strokes. Is your friendship palette varied with equal amounts of flair? If you feel pigeonholed by certain people, perhaps it’s time for a review

VIRGO

What does the moment you arrive look like? The more you chase goals that aren’t truly in sync with who you are, the further away you’ll feel in the race — which may not be the case.

LIBRA

If you’re waiting for all your ducks to get a row, you’ll be hanging around until Disney produces a semi-decent remake. Results show that phobia exposure works, so take the plunge even with fear.

SCORPIO

This is a prime time to make a note of what makes you feel empowered versus depleted. Enough is enough. It’s now essential that you not only put yourself first, but also make a stand.

SAGITTARIUS

You only know who’s truly sticking beside you when you’ve got yourself into a convoluted mess. Now you may have the chance to peer through the looking glass to see everyone’s intentions.

CAPRICORN

What you needed three months ago might not match with what you need now. By taking yourself off autopilot, you’ll be able to separate the non-essential from who and what you can’t live without.

AQUARIUS

If traditional methods aren’t working for you, don’t apologise. Let the unorthodox pieces of you take centre stage — it’s all part and parcel of diving into the oceanic waters of self acceptance.

PISCES

Forget the adulting rules. Date someone outside of your usual type and play the dance of life again. This is your invite to remember the ecstasy of being alive and all of the surprises that come with it.