People wearing protective face masks pass a social distancing sign at Waterloo station, the busiest train station in the UK, during the morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease: Reuters

Weekly coronavirus deaths have dropped to the lowest number in England and Wales since mid-March, new statistics suggest.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows a total of 101 deaths registered in the week ending August 28 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is down from 138 deaths in the previous week, and is also the lowest number since the week ending March 13, when five deaths involving Covid-19 were registered.





