Your weekly choices: Grass nibblers, a guy fresh from garden, and an opera singer

Turnip

Breed: American pit bull terrier mix

Age: 9 months old

Fresh out of the garden, meet Turnip, who has had quite the transformation while at Wayside Waifs. At just 4 months old, she was found as a stray when she was 4 months old.

The pup was extremely shut down and nervous around humans. We enrolled her in our Confidence College program to bring her out of her shell, and the Turnip you see today is quite different. While she’s still shy at first, she warms up more quickly and has developed such a sweet personality.

She walks well on leash, and is really working hard on keeping her kennel area clean and tidy. One thing we’ve learned is she needs another confident dog in her future home to show her the ways of life. Plus, she’d love to run around and play. Once she bonds with you, you have a friend for life. Prepare for a sweet, cuddly couch potato who just needs time to get used to her people, and surroundings. Arrive at our shelter before 4 p.m. on days we’re open to meet her.

Crunchy Cat

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix (tabby)

Age: 2 years old

Crunchy Cat, or as we like to call him Captain Crunchy, was found as a stray. He’s quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite during his time at Wayside Waifs. He has the voice of an opera singer, and he is not afraid to share it with you.

He enjoys flopping like a fish, catching wand toys and just being around people. He loves chilling, so if you’re ready to just hang out, so is he. He does like to go at his own pace, so letting him get to know you on his own time is essential. He would do best in a calm and quiet home and preferably in a home with children over the age of 6. If you give him the time and space he needs to get to know his new home, get ready for a purr machine.







Mozart and Beethoven

Breed: Guinea pigs

Age: 1 1/2 years old

Meet Mozart and Beethoven at Melissa’s Second Chances. These boys are bonded, which means they must be adopted together for their well-being. Beethoven is brown/tan with a crest, and Mozart is gray. These two love playing in their hay and are not bothered by the small dogs in their foster home. They eat well, can be fed by hand and enjoy trying new foods.

To fill out an adoption application, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a 501(c)3 nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee. The organization finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be a beloved family pet.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org.